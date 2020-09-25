‘Bitterroot’ brings a theatrical film to your home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orphan Girl Children's Theatre will present a filmed theatrical experience of the play “Bitterroot” by James Venhaus, and directed by Jackie Vetter at 10 a.m., Monday Sept. 28, live via the website Vimeo.

Based on “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, "Bitterroot'' is a Montana-based adaptation taking place in the time just before Montana became an official territory. Magic, mayhem and madness unfold in this classic story of love and revenge, written specifically for Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre by Venhaus.

Venhaus is a Virginia-based playwright, who is the author of 17 plays that have been produced over 100 times in schools and theaters across the country and in nine other countries. He is excited to be working with OGCT after being a guest playwright during the Social Distance Series in April.

In accordance with state and local ordinances, the amazing young artists, community members and production team have rehearsed from their homes digitally for two weeks, which then culminated in four days of socially distanced filming of this theatrical experience in Thompson Park.