‘Bitterroot’ brings a theatrical film to your home
'Bitterroot' brings a theatrical film to your home

Orphan Girl Children's Theatre

Orphan Girl Children's Theatre will present a filmed theatrical experience of the play “Bitterroot” by James Venhaus, and directed by Jackie Vetter at 10 a.m., Monday Sept. 28, live via the website Vimeo.

Based on “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, "Bitterroot'' is a Montana-based adaptation taking place in the time just before Montana became an official territory. Magic, mayhem and madness unfold in this classic story of love and revenge, written specifically for Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre by Venhaus. 

Venhaus is a Virginia-based playwright, who is the author of 17 plays that have been produced over 100 times in schools and theaters across the country and in nine other countries. He is excited to be working with OGCT after being a guest playwright during the Social Distance Series in April.

In accordance with state and local ordinances, the amazing young artists, community members and production team have rehearsed from their homes digitally for two weeks, which then culminated in four days of socially distanced filming of this theatrical experience in Thompson Park. 

To watch “Bitterroot”, go to https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bitterrootbyjamesvenhaus. Rentals are $15 and last 24 hours. Downloads of the film are $25 and people have it forever. 

Meet the cast and production team live on Facebook daily. A complete schedule is located on Facebook. 

OGCT will not offer refunds on any content purchased through VIMEO. Please be diligent and watch the rental in the 24-hour time allotted based on the rental. OGCT also appreciates people’s support during these trying times. For more details about this show, please visit Orphan Girl Children's Theatre on Facebook or email jackiefreeman@orphangirl.org.

