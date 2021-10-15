 Skip to main content
Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch remembers 9/11
Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch remembers 9/11

Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch

The theme for this year’s maze is “Remebering 9/11."

 Provided photo

Feel like trying your hand at navigating a corn maze or bale maze? Or maybe you’re looking to choose a perfect pumpkin for your Halloween jack-o-lantern? Head to the Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Dillon.

The theme for this year’s maze is “Remembering 9/11." There are plenty of other activities besides the corn and straw maze that the whole family can enjoy, including an obstacle course, grain cart basketball, bouncy house and corn pit. Pumpkins all shapes and sizes are available for purchase.

The hours are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $7 per person, children under two are free. There will be a haunted maze on the evenings of Oct. 30-31. 

The Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch is located at 3975 MT Hwy 41 in Dillon. For more details, call 406-579-7955.

