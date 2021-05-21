Bach Roads of Montana Historic Churches Tour planned

BASIN — Baroque Music Montana will present a free concert of J.S. Bach’s solo works for violin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Basin Church of the Nazarene. The performance by violinist Carrie Kraus is intended to celebrate the acoustics and history of century-old buildings and is part of BaMM’s historic churches tour across southwest Montana. Donations will be accepted. County health guidelines will be observed.