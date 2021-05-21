Bach Roads of Montana Historic Churches Tour planned

BASIN — Baroque Music Montana will present a free concert of J.S. Bach’s solo works for violin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Basin Church of the Nazarene. The performance by violinist Carrie Kraus is intended to celebrate the acoustics and history of century-old buildings and is part of BaMM’s historic churches tour across southwest Montana. Donations will be accepted. County health guidelines will be observed.
The live, public performance will be documented through recordings and photography and made available through the Baroque Music Montana website. The audience is limited to 30 and is on a first-come first-serve basis.
For more details, go to www.baroquemusicmontana.org.