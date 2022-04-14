Cutler Brothers premiering ‘Jesus Christ Superstar 2020’ film in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — “Jesus Christ Superstar 2020,” a Cutler Brothers film that has been in the making for over two years, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, at the Rialto Theatre in Deer Lodge. The film is inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage play “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” began as a simple idea for a rock concert in the late fall of 2019. Cutler Brothers Productions had produced the show in 2016 at Cutler Brothers Theatre and had a calling to revamp the rock opera come Easter 2020. As the events of 2020 and coronavirus began to unfold the Deer Lodge-based production company realized that their ambitions for a rock concert were quickly fading. Cast members were dropping out left and right, and restraints on businesses became apparent.

“I had told the cast we were moving forward no matter what, but to do what was best for themselves,” said the show’s musical director Kelly Cutler. “This was March of 2020 and nobody really knew what was around the bend,” he added. The Cutler brothers went from producing a rock opera on the Rialto stage to considering other projects such as live streaming the performance or producing it at their own theater.

Patrick Cutler, the movie’s director and editor, finally proposed that they pursue a full-length feature with the cast that remained. “Our Jesus and his family felt it best that he quit the show due to the uncertain times, so I looked at Kelly and said, well, you’re Jesus now,” Cutler said with a laugh. The team went on to find a private farm to finalize the filming aspect of the movie. Patrick concluded, “Two years later and an unbelievable amount of work we are ready to premiere the biggest technical project of our lifetimes.”

Tickets are the Rialto rate of $5 for adults and $3 for children. The movie is given a soft PG-13 rating by Cutler Bros., mainly for violence . For questions or further information, contact Cutler Brothers Productions via Facebook.

