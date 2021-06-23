Butte artist's design chosen for Sweet Pea Festival T-shirts

Butte artist and photographer Josie Trudgeon’s artwork was chosen in the adult T-shirt contest for this year’s Sweet Pea Festival set for Aug. 6-8 in Bozeman’s Lindley Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trudgeon was awarded a $1,000 prize, and her design will be on shirts sold at the event.

Trudgeon earned a bachelor’s degree in fine art and communications from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. Florals are her favorite subject for watercolor, acrylic and oil painting. Recently she’s been focused on digital art as well.

Trudgeon has lived in Butte since 2002. She is married and has two teenagers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1