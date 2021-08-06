Anaconda's Smeltermen’s Day this weekend

ANACONDA — Anaconda Smeltermen’s Day celebration runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6-Aug. 8, and is a throwback celebration to the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda. The three-day celebration is filled with events such as an art and wine walk, stack tours, 10K, 5K and family fun runs, the Smeltemen's Parade and Smeltermen’s Day Brewfest.

Schedule of events

Friday, Aug. 6

SIDEWALK SALES — Downtown sidewalk sales 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ART WALK — Smeltermen’s Day Art Walk begins at 5 p.m. at the Washoe Theatre

TENNIS SHOE BALL — Letter B will provide music for the Tennis Shoe Ball at 7 p.m. at the tennis courts at Washoe Park. General admission $25.

Saturday, Aug. 7

SMELTER SCAMPER — The Smelter City Scamper starts at 7 a.m. at the Kennedy Common. There will be 5K, 10K and half marathon, also a kid’s race.

SMELTERMEN’S BREWFEST — The Smeltermen’s Brewfest, 1 to 6 p.m., features beer from at least 10 breweries. Live music; $15 for food and beer tasting.

Sunday, Aug. 8