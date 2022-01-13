Educational Alliance: Partnering to inspire scholarship and innovation in STEM

Education is the fundamental building block of individual opportunity and economic growth, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) skills, in particular, are critical. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program invests in the future of our communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

Through Town Pump’s more-than-45-year partnership with ExxonMobil, we help secure grants for Montana schools.

These grants support STEM education within the communities we serve, allowing students to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world.

ExxonMobil Public & Government Aﬀairs Representative Dan Carter, who is based in Billings, relayed its corporate philosophy, "The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is a nationwide collaborative eﬀort between the company and branded wholesalers and retailers to fund math and science programs to schools in need. In Montana, ExxonMobil is honored to work with the Town Pump Charitable Foundation and its stores to support schools across the state so that they can truly create ‘aha’ moments for their students."

Our thanks to ExxonMobil for sharing our commitment to giving back to our Montana communities.

“Thank you for the generous $500 grant.The Mystery Science program's higher-level thinking expectations will reach more students and get them excited about science. The grant will be used to fund the subscription for our entire student body.” - Mrs. Selig, Forsyth Public Schools

Schools receiving grants totaling $38,000 included:

• Lincoln Elementary - Anaconda

• Fred Moodry Middle School - Anaconda

• Ridge View Elementary - Belgrade

• Big Timber Elementary School - Big Timber

• Boulder Elementary School - Billings

• Arrowhead Elementary School - Billings

• Bonner School - Bonner

• Boulder Elementary School - Boulder

• Hawthorne School - Bozeman

• Chief Joseph Middle School - Bozeman

• Longfellow School - Bozeman

• Emily Dickinson School - Bozeman

• Irving Elementary School - Bozeman

• Hawthorne Elementary School - Bozeman

• Vina Chattin Elementary School - Browning

• Browning Elementary – Browning

• Whittier School - Butte

• Kennedy Elementary School - Butte

• Emerson Elementary School - Butte

• Butte High School - Butte

• Hillcrest Elementary School - Butte

• East Middle School - Butte

• Margaret Leary School - Butte

• West Elementary School - Butte

• Meadowlark School - Chinook

• Frank Brattin Middle School - Colstrip

• Pine Butte Elementary School - Colstrip

• Ruder Elementary School - Columbia Falls

• Glacier Gateway Elementary - Columbia Falls

• Columbus Middle School - Columbus

• Columbus Elem School - Columbus

• Meadowlark School - Conrad

• Conrad Elementary - Conrad

• HC Davis Elementary - Cut Bank

• Anna Jeﬀries Elementary - Cut Bank

• O D Speer School - Deer Lodge

• Parkview School - Dillon

• Dillon Middle School - Dillon

• Radley Elementary School - East Helena

• Ennis School - Ennis

• Eureka Elementary School - Eureka

• Forsyth Elementary School - Forsyth

• Sacajawea School - Great Falls

• Roosevelt Elementary School - Great Falls

• Hamilton Middle School - Hamilton

• Washington School - Hamilton

• Hardin Primary - Hardin

• Sunnyside School - Havre

• Kessler School - Helena

• Jim Darcy School - Helena

• Smith Elementary School - Helena

• Helmville School - Helmville

• Cornelius Hedges School - Kalispell

• Garfield School - Lewistown

• Libby Elementary School - Libby

• B A Winans School - Livingston

• Lolo Elementary - Lolo

• Woodman School - Lolo

• Garfield Elementary - Miles City

• Jeﬀerson School - Miles City

• Lowell School - Missoula

• Russell School - Missoula

• Plains Elementary School - Plains

• Linderman School - Polson

• Ramsay School - Ramsay

• K William Harvey Elementary - Ronan

• Shelby Elementary School - Shelby

• Superior Elementary - Superior

• Thompson Falls Elementary School - Thompson Falls

• Three Forks Elem School - Three Forks

• Cecelia Hazelton School - Townsend

• W F Morrison School - Troy

• White Sulphur Springs Elementary - White

• Sulphur Springs

• L A Muldown School - Whitefish

• Whitehall Elementary - Whitehall

• Northside School - Wolf Point

