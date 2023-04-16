When University of Montana Western set the fundraising goal for its current Experience One Campaign at $13 million, they knew doing so would make the campaign the biggest in the university’s history.

Now, five years later, it has raised $11.8 million, and hopes to meet its goal within the next twelve months.

Roxanne Engellant, executive director of The University of Montana Western Foundation & Alumni Office, said the campaign received two of the biggest gifts in the history of the university.

“I think it’s been amazing, the support we’ve been receiving,” Engellant said. “This campaign received the biggest two gifts in the history of the institution, the first of which was the fall of 2019.”

The campaign was designed with four priorities in mind: expanding scholarship opportunities for UMW students, expanding the university’s Experience One program, creating a new Student Wellness Center and new Sports & Activities Complex.

Engellant said when the campaign was created, the only priority that had a set amount of designated funding was the Sports & Activities Complex, with a goal of $4 million.

The amount of money the others get, she said, will depend on donors' preferences.

She and Matt Raffety, UMW’s director of University Communications, said it'll be announced within the next week or two detailing how much of the campaign dollars the university will drop in each bucket.

The university completed a feasibility study for the campaign in 2018 to see “what initiatives our constituents are interested in supporting and where that might land,” Engellant said.

Engellant said the university hasn’t undertaken a campaign in many years, but when it came up with this campaign, one of the purposes was to help sustain university scholarships for the future.

“When I came on board 12 years ago, the university provided $250,000 annually in scholarship support each year,” Engellant said. She added that support has been increased in the last couple of years to $500,000. She also said that not all these funds are from UMW, and some are from external sources.

She said that 80% percent of UMW’s students qualify for some sort of aid, and more than 50% its students are first in their family to go to college.

“And we know that external support, like scholarships, is critical in recruiting them as well as retaining them,” Engellant said.

She said scholarships will continue to be a priority after campaign is complete.

“My hope is to continue to grow it,” Engellant said.

The Experience One program funds “experiential and hands-on learning opportunities for students in real-world settings to fully prepare them for their future careers and graduate school programs,” according to a press release sent out by UMW.

“Those are sometimes kind of buzzy words,” Engellant said. “But what it really means is getting kids that practical experience that’s not just in the classroom.”

For example, Raffety said there’s an ongoing collaboration between math, biology and environmental science where they study the foraging patterns of ants.

“It’s a really strong real-world example of working in a team environment,” he said.

Katrina Kennett, who’s been an assistant professor in UMW’s education department for five years, said she is a supporter of and believer in the Experience One program.

“It‘s not an understatement to say this is why I teach here,” Kennett said, adding that the university’s block schedule, where students take one course at a time for 18 days, take a short break, and take the next course, is a huge part of experiential learning.

Kennett also said the immersive experiences, such as the trip to Heart Mountain, are also essential to cultivating a deeper understanding for how her students will teach.

The class that went up to Heart Mountain was for aspiring secondary English teachers, who will teach middle and high school English.

During the trip, the class was reading fiction and non-fiction about Japanese internment, and that visiting the internment camp brought the books the class was reading “into an entirely new realm.”

“An important definition of Experience One is how immersive it is,” Kennett said.