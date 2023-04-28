HELENA – Superintendent Arntzen is partnering with Frontline Education to provide professional development training for substitute teachers and educator support staff. This training consists of 13 courses requiring 20 hours to complete and can be translated into university credit toward an education degree. Guest educators, or substitute teachers, will be better prepared to guide a classroom and can work toward becoming licensed educators. Montana joined two other states, North Dakota and Missouri, in offering this professional development to guest educators.