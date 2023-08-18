The University of Montana Western announced in a Friday press release the hiring of Estee Aiken, Ed.D., as the next Dean of Strategic Initiatives.

According to the release, Aiken earned her bachelor's in music from Macalester College, in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2001, followed by a master's in teaching elementary school from Colorado College in 2002. She earned her Doctor of Education in education studies from the University of Northern Colorado in 2012.

Aiken currently serves as the Division Chair of Education at Montana Western, where she has also served as a professor since 2011. Having taught over 25 different education courses during this time, she has also been actively involved at the state level in roles including Montana Council of Deans of Education, Montana University System Teacher Scholar 2022-23, current campus lead for the Teacher Residency Demonstration Project, President of the Montana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, past President of the Montana Association of Gifted and Talented Education, and past co-chair of the Montana Higher Education Consortium.

Also per the release, she also has a variety of experience in grants authorship and project management from funding sources including the U.S. Department of Education, State of Montana DPHHS, Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, Montana Office of Public Instruction, and the American Association of Colleges of Teacher Education. Aiken has published several peer reviewed publications and presented at conferences across the country.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to be part of advancing our strategic plan and initiatives. Dr. Ripley has established a legacy of excellence as the current Dean of Strategic Initiatives, and I will do all that I am able to continue that legacy. I’m grateful that I get to grow professionally without leaving UMW or Dillon—I love being a part of Western, and my family loves being a part of the community,” said Aiken.

She will start the duties of her new position at Montana Western on August 28, 2023.