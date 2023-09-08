Three alumni will be recognized next week — Homecoming Week — as Distinguished Alumni of Montana Technological University. The awards are conferred by the Montana Tech Alumni Association.

“These three individuals are the true definition of what it means to be an Oredigger,” Director of Alumni Engagement Sean Ryan said. “As Montana Tech alumni they have each made tremendous impacts in their professional fields and in their communities all while proudly representing Montana Technological University.”

Tom Vivian is a Butte native. He is retired director of gas transmission and storage for NorthWestern Energy.

Dr. Robin Bullock has served on the faculty of Montana Tech for two years. She’s an associate professor in environmental engineering, and interim Director for the Center for Environmental Remediation and Assessment.

Josh Vincent, who also grew up in Butte, is president and co-founder of Water & Environmental Technologies, Inc. Vincent was a captain on Coach Bob Green’s 1996 team that won the Frontier Conference and played for the National Championship.

The awards will be presented in a ceremony at the Butte Country Club at 6 p.m. on September 15th.