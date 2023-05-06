Spring 2023
GRADUATE SCHOOL
Doctor of Philosophy Materials Science
Abdul Sommed Hadi Ashaiman, Ghana
Master’s Degrees and Graduate Certificates
Master of Engineering
Jet Campbell Billings, MT
Master of Science Ecological Restoration
Natasha Chadwell Butte, MT
Bailey Luoma Butte, MT Highest Honor
Danella Stapley Butte, MT Highest Honor
Master of Science Electrical Engineering
Rayce McCord Molt, MT Highest Honor
Tam Nguyen Haiphong, Vietnam Highest Honor
Master of Science Environmental Engineering
James Fronk McCall, ID Highest Honor
Kyle Purschke Edmonton, AB, CAN
Reid Smith Missoula, MT
Master of Science Geological Engineering
Frankie Johnston Highwood, MT
Master of Science Geoscience
Juan Changoluisa Segovia Latacunga, Ecuador
Joshua Harris Butte, MT
Scott Hensel Tucson, AZ Highest Honor
Sarah Risedorf Palisade, CO
Israel Soto Lopez Hatillo, Puerto Rico
Master of Science Industrial Hygiene
Andrew Ahlburg Boise, ID
Klint Cardinal Las Vegas, NV Highest Honor
Froylan Carlos El Cajon, CA
Ryan Chen Monrovia, CA
Martin Ignacio Sellersburg, IN
Nikolas Kimbel St. Louis, MO
Zachary Leach Cypress, TX
Anni Mai Butte, MT Highest Honor
Robert McCarthy Honolulu, HI
Terre Neil Fallston, MD
Jared Thomas Colorado Springs, CO
Justin Warrener Glocester, RI
Justin Williams Hamer, ID
Master of Science Materials Science & Engineering
Morgan Ashbaugh Wenatchee, WA
Cameron Hughes Missoula, MT
Daisy Margrave Butte, MT
Trevor Russell Montana City, MT
Max Wohlgenant Billings, MT
Master of Science Metallurgical & Mineral Processing Engineering
Mitchell Harvey North Little Rock, AR
Master of Science Petroleum Engineering
Robb Braden Wibaux, MT Highest Honor
Graduate Certificate Restoration
Janelle Garza Butte, MT
SCHOOL OF MINES & ENGINEERING
Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering
William Anderson Butte, MT
Charles Anderson Great Falls, MT
Holden Bailey Boulder, MT
Zachary Carlson Butte, MT Highest Honor
Jaden Cleveland Butte, MT Highest Honor
Samielle Connerton Hobson, MT Honor
Beau Drivdahl Hobson, MT Honor
Cody Gagnon Butte, MT
Colton Grange Philipsburg, MT Honor
Tucker Greenwell Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Ty Hickey Billings, MT
Nicholai Khomenko Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Grady Koenig Montana City, MT Highest Honor
Tyler Loch Great Falls, MT
Clayton Martins Hungry Horse, MT Highest Honor
Tyler McGurran Clancy, MT Highest Honor
Justin McNabb Butte, MT Honor
Gavin Muzzana Missoula, MT Honor
Michael Nehring Manhattan, MT Highest Honor
Colter Ore Edson, AB, CAN
Jayden Petroff Miles City, MT
Brandon Quinn Butte, MT Highest Honor
Logan Reed Oakesdale, WA Highest Honor
Ryley Spearing Alameda, SK, CAN
Tyson St. John Great Falls, MT
Triston Stauffer Damascus, OR
Jon Svaleson Helena, MT Honor
Kerstin Sweet Edgar, MT Honor
Brent Tezak Dillon, MT
Bachelor of Science Computer Science
Hunter Boles Helena, MT Highest Honor
Chase Farrar Lewistown, MT Honor
Rebecka Lester Absarokee, MT Honor
Andrew Moreno Red Lodge, MT Highest Honor
Trevor Osborne Billings, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Brendan Edwards Chinook, MT Highest Honor
Cooper Gaustad Scobey, MT Honor
Steven Parnell Butte, MT
Cristofer Periman Evanston, WY
Colton Pilon Gillette, WY Honor
Joseph Rogers Powell, WY
Riley Walsh Butte, MT
Mackenzie Wiegand Sun River, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Environmental Engineering
Raychel Hoerner Columbia Falls, MT Highest Honor
Matthew Ingersoll Butte, MT
Bridget Lee Idaho Falls, ID Highest Honor
Catherine Mulholland Billings, MT Honor
Kara Nye Hamilton, MT Honor
Nevada Strandberg Helena, MT Honor
Shyla Wesely Glasgow, MT
Bachelor of Science Geological Engineering
Alexander Day Bozeman, MT
Mackenzie Jones Aurora, CO Honor
Mark Niemier Boulder, MT
Mary Riggs Boise, ID
Tyler Storey Butte, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Justin Bruner Great Falls, MT
Joseph Egan Dillon, MT Highest Honor
Cole Gilleard St. Ignatius, MT Highest Honor
Nicholas Greener Butte, MT
Zachary Hein Newport, WA Highest Honor
Matthew Hobbs Butte, MT Highest Honor
Lebron Holly Anchorage, AK Highest Honor
Cade Insko Butte, MT Highest Honor
Thomas Jones Stagecoach, NV
Ahston McCray Palmer, AK
Theron Nelson Butte, MT
Riley O’Rorke Butte, MT Highest Honor
Ellie Ostermiller Billings, MT Honor
Charles Patritti Whitehall, MT
Taylor Pearson Fairfield, MT Honor
Kevin Sabel Pocatello, ID
Alexander Schaff Colstrip, MT
Derek Simmons Fairfield, MT
Amelia Stoner Helena, MT Highest Honor
Richard Timmermans Butte, MT
Cooper Waters Missoula, MT Honor
Cauy Wyrick Baker, MT
Bachelor of Science Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
Ryan Foley Castle Rock, CO Honor
Baylie Phillips Butte, MT Highest Honor
Mark Poore Billings, MT Honor
Heidi Steiger Butte, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering
Portia Cortner Red Lodge, MT Honor
Skylar Elenbaas Aurora, CO Honor
Cody Fisher Butte, MT
Joshua Ralph Anaconda, MT Highest Honor
Seth Rice Spearfish, SD
Matthew Terry Lovelock, NV
Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety & Health
Nawaf Alshahrani Saudi Arabia
Royce Bird Soldotna, AK Honor
Eric Bledsoe Roseville, CA Honor
Ainsley Button Billings, MT
Parker Comba Idaho Falls, ID
Laura Eisenbarth Butte, MT Honor
Marty Hanley Butte, MT Honor
Clint Harrington Butte, MT
Kayden Howser Whitehall, MT
Jacob McDonald Butte, MT
Daren Miller Three Forks, MT Highest Honor
Hannah Oggerino Reno, NV Honor
Bachelor of Science Petroleum Engineering
Kyle Bloomquist Edinboro, PA Honor
Mustafa Jabbar Arlington, TX
Madison Kelly St. Regis, MT Highest Honor
Dan McCloskey Butte, MT Honor
Savanah Sparley San Diego, CA Honor
Bryce Stroud Bakersfield, CA Honor
Bachelor of Science Software Engineering
Nathan Blankenship Glendive, MT Honor
Matthew Gallagher Billings, MT
Tucker Kane Red Lodge, M Honor
Brandon Mitchell Miles City MT Highest Honor
John Nelson Butte, MT Honor
COLLEGE OF LETTERS, SCIENCES & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES
Bachelor of Applied Science Biology
Karlina Lawson Hot Springs, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Applied Science Business
Loren Alexander Big Timber, MT Honor
Colton Eliason Billings, MT
Riley Frey Butte, MT
Bachelor of Science Biological Sciences
Kaylee Appley Shelby, MT Highest Honor
Cassandra Burke East Helena, MT
Barrett Hansen Shelby, MT
Delaney Hinman Billings, MT Honor
Daniel Kelly Anaconda, MT Honor
Shawn Moorman Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Oren Schwarz Helena, MT Honor
Alexis Simpkins Butte, MT Highest Honor
Reyla Williams Clancy, MT Honor
Madelynn Worley Butte, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Business & Information Technology
Jacob Collins Great Falls, MT Honor
EmmaLyn Cox Butte, MT Honor
Thomas Dolan Butte, MT
Dillon Ewert Billings, MT
Josslyn Gliko Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Kali Gulick Kalispell, MT Highest Honor
Naoki Harmer Butte, MT
Amy Hinman Meridian, ID Honor
Damon Irvin Shelby, MT Highest Honor
Kellen Lean Butte, MT
Ryan McCarthy Butte, MT Highest Honor
Nicole Price Helena, MT Highest Honor
Chesney Rogers Fairfield, MT Honor
Jovi Rosselott Twin Bridges, MT Highest Honor
Jacqueline Standley Fairfield, MT
Morgan Tackes Stevensville, MT
Molly Yager Lewistown, MT
Bachelor of Science Chemistry
Emily Garden Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity & Network Administration
Jason Holms Austin, TX Highest Honor
Thomas Kelly Missoula, MT
Devon Kopp Anaconda, MT
Kajun Schmaus Butte, MT
Zachary Schroeck Helena, MT Highest Honor
Brandon Steppe Laurel, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Data Science
Tyler Bodden Billings, MT
Xaavan Dolence Vancouver, WA
Sabrina Gibson Dillon, MT Highest Honor
Alyssa Hoffman Phoenix, AZ Highest Honor
Jace Rhodes Billings, MT Highest Honor
Sarah Wiseman Billings, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Exercise & Health Science
Emma Black Billings, MT Honor
Reece Cox Butte, MT Highest Honor
Kaylene Davis Gallatin, MT Honor
Megan Delaney Frenchtown, MT Highest Honor
Samuel Joyce Butte, MT Honor
Sydnei Littrell Cut Bank, MT Honor
Alyssa Seyer Deer Lodge, MT Honor
Dani Urick Belt, MT Honor
Taryn Wommack Laurel, MT
Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences
Megan Bownes Anaconda, MT Honor
Olivia Muir Smoot, WY
Jordan Washington Los Angeles, CA
Bachelor of Science Mathematical Sciences
Macrae Bramlette Placerville, CA Highest Honor
Michael Bruner Whitehall, MT Honor
Xaavan Dolence Vancouver, WA
Roland Grena Great Falls, MT Highest Honor
Austin Seyer Loveland, CO Highest Honor
Zak Stevenson Sage, CA Honor
Sarah Wiseman Billings, MT Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Nursing
Elizabeth Ball Ennis, MT Honor
Ashlyn Braun Billings, MT Highest Honor
Christina Clark Butte, MT Highest Honor
Ashley Coldiron Crowe Butte, MT Honor
Kassidy Criscuolo Butte, MT Honor
Madison Dunlap Helena, MT Honor
Johannah Forsberg Anaconda, MT Honor
Grayson Gleason Butte, MT Honor
Kylie Hansen Manhattan, MT Highest Honor
Kathryn Hardy Frenchtown, MT Honor
Emily Kelly Butte, MT Highest Honor
Emily Kidder Helena, MT Honor
Kelsey Kolman Butte, MT
Megan Lamach Helena, MT
Brenda Leite Las Vegas, NV Honor
Makenna Liechty Missoula, MT Highest Honor
Jaden MacNeil Kalispell, MT
Colleen McGibben Hamilton, MT Honor
Jordan Peterson Butte, MT Highest Honor
Teri Jo Peterson Pony, MT Highest Honor
Natalie Sloan Stanford, MT Honor
Connor Stanghill Butte, MT Honor
Kendall Trettin Helena, MT Highest Honor
Joselynn Vanderby-Delgado Manhattan, MT Highest Honor
Hannah Williamson Butte, MT Honor
Bachelor of Science Statistics
Michael Bruner Whitehall, MT Honor
Xaavan Dolence Vancouver, WA
Certificate of Completion Professional Landman
Dillon Ewert Billings, MT
Jovi Rosselott Twin Bridges, MT
Morgan Tackes Stevensville, MT
Molly Yager Lewistown, MT
Certificate of Completion SAP Student Recognition Award
Jacob Collins Great Falls, MT
EmmaLyn Cox Butte, MT
Josslyn Gliko Deer Lodge, MT
Damon Irvin Shelby, MT
Kellen Lean Butte, MT
Nicole Price Helena, MT
Chesney Rogers Fairfield, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Restoration
Barrett Hansen Shelby, MT
Daniel Kelly Anaconda, MT
Shawn Moorman Deer Lodge, MT
Shyla Wesely Glasgow, MT
HIGHLANDS COLLEGE
Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology
Jordan Boucher Butte, MT
Cody Burk Thompson Falls, MT Honor
Nicholas Conlan Great Falls, MT Honor
Remy Dussault Hyde Park, VT Honor
Darian Gilman Livingston, MT
Cooper Larson Glasgow, MT Honor
Associate of Applied Science Civil Engineering Technology
Jayce Bishop Malta, MT
Shane Friesz Whitehall, MT
Ethan Nelson East Helena, MT Honor
Mason Tresch Kitsap, WA Honor
Jacob Williams Butte, MT
Associate of Applied Science Computer Networks & Cybersecurity
Chloe Mower Kalispell, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Construction Technology-Carpentry
Jackson Appley Shelby, MT Honor
Tanner Parsons Shelby, MT
Troy Springer Butte, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Machining Technology
Wyatt Gunlock Missoula, MT Honor
Kaden Kerr White Sulphur Springs, MT
Asa Little Butte, MT
Timothy Villa Butte, MT
Colton Wolken Butte, MT Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology
Bryce Stewart Dillon, MT
Associate of Science
Quinci Becky Anthem, AZ Highest Honor
Sam Byrnes Butte, MT
Alexander Choy Gillette, WY Highest Honor
Ardaya Kemner Jefferson City MT
Rennee Mccloy Butte, MT
Jonna Myre Butte, MT Honor
Amelia Smith Big Timber, MT
Nicholas Verlanic Butte, MT Highest Honor
Certificate of Applied Science Automotive Technology
Tucker Miller Whitehall, MT
Certificate of Applied Science Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program
Logan Anderson Stratsburg, CO
Tyler Battles Thompson Falls, MT
Justin Crockford Shepherd, MT
Darren Dondero Bishop, CA
Jaron Drinville Helena, MT
Colton Graham Lolo, MT
Braden Haukos Milaca, MN
McKayen Johnson Spokane, WA
Hunter Leuenberger Sedro-Woolley, WA
Andrew Mccarthy Butte, MT
Tilor Mercier Kalispell, MT
Avery Metesh Philipsburg, MT
James Meyer Butte, MT
Tyler Michalkiewicz Libby, MT
William Nese Helena, MT
Zachary Ravndal Butte, MT
Jalen Reese Kalispell, MT
Reis Rovig Kalispell, MT
Treyson Sharp Browning, MT
David Sharp Browning, MT
Justus Vanuden Helena, MT
Nicholas Visconti Redding, CA
Alex Weathers Blackfoot, ID
Rowdy White Columbia Falls, MT
Drake Zimmerman Craig, CO
Dylan Zimmerman Craig, CO
Certificate of Completion Commercial Truck Driver
James Blow Butte, MT
Wyatt Mullaney Butte, MT
Skyla Pierson Deer Lodge, MT
Haden Struznik Butte, MT
Certificate of Completion Foundations of Health Care
Kesley Fivey Butte, MT
Jae Grant Butte, MT
Jessie Harris Boulder, MT
Ireland Johnston Butte, MT
Camille Kautzman Butte, MT
Kaylee Lapier Butte, MT
Keelie Markovich Butte, MT
Emma Mccauley Boulder, MT
Bridgette Parish Butte, MT
Moriah Reich Deer Lodge, MT
Jasmine Richards Butte, MT
Alexis Ries Clancy, MT
Kenna Schleeman Butte, MT
Grace Vincent Butte, MT
Mallorie Williams Butte, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Land Surveying
Jayce Bishop Malta, MT
Mason Tresch Kitsap, WA
Jacob Williams Butte, MT