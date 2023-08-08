Students interested in management will soon have a new opportunity to pursue at Montana Technological University.

The school of Civil Engineering will be offering a degree in construction management starting this fall, said Kenneth Lee, dean of the Montana Tech School of Mines and Engineering.

"This is the only bachelor of science construction management program in the state," Lee said.

Lee, who started at Montana Tech last year, implemented a construction management degree at his previous college, Western New England University. According to Lee, the process to introduce a new degree takes about a year.

Lee said he wanted to implement the degree for two reasons: demand for these types of jobs is high and wanting to provide more options to students.

In 2022, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office reported that employment in Montana’s construction sector increased 12.3% between February 2020 and February 2022. The governor’s office also said Montana’s growth rate in employment in the construction-sector employment was second only to Idaho.

Thus, a career in construction management can be lucrative, Lee said. The median salary for construction managers in 2021 was $98,890 per year or $47.55 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

“This degree will increase enrollments at Tech,” Lee said, explaining that the degree will encourage in-state students who are interested in construction management to stay in Montana to pursue the career. He also said it could attract out-of-state students.

In conjunction with foundational principles of construction, the new degree is multidisciplinary and will require students to take classes relating to logistics, computer-aided design, communications, surveying, health and safety, budget and cost analysis, human resources and personnel. The new program also allows two-year pathways from programs offered at Highlands College.

Leslie Dickerson, executive director of admissions and enrollment, said she already has received interest in the new degree.

“I just had a student in who wants to change majors … from nursing to construction management,” Dickerson said.

The degree, which is now on Tech's catalog, will not require the university to hire new teachers because many of the classes already exist, Lee said.

It's part of the civil engineering department so the staff needed is already there, he said.

“It’s good to bring students more opportunities,” said Liping Jiang, Montana Tech’s head of civil engineering. “It will bring diversity.”

The construction management degree includes two mining classes and a geological engineering class.

Incoming freshmen and returning Tech students can enroll in the new program. Continuing students may have additional requirements to complete their degree, depending on the coursework they’ve already completed. Montana Tech plans to make a strong push to enroll freshmen and transfer students in the degree program in fall 2024.

Montana Tech is accepting applications for fall 2023 and fall 2024. Fall 2023 courses begin Aug. 21.