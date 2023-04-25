The Lance College of Mines and Engineering has a nice ring to it.

But that’s not the only reason Montana Tech alum Ryan Lance – the chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips – and his wife, Lisa, decided to make the largest donation to Tech in the school’s history at $31 million.

Far from it.

“The world needs more of what Tech does really well,” Ryan Lance said in an interview with The Montana Standard.

Lance, 60, graduated from Tech in 1984 with a degree in petroleum engineering. He said you cannot overstate the importance of STEM education, which is at the heart of Montana Tech’s mission as a university. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

“What I hope to do here (after this is announced) is just to try to attract more Montana high school students, and give them the opportunity to go to an unbelievable school,” Lance said.

In addition to renaming the School of Mines and Engineering in September – pending approval from the Montana Board of Regents – Tech announced Tuesday the historic donation will establish the Lance Scholars program, an endowed Energy Chair and provide a "leadership investment" to Digger Athletics.

“That's the opportunity we’ve got in front of us,” Lance said. “It's a niche school that is true to its mission, and stays true to its mission. And it’s expanded appropriately, to get into other areas that make a lot of sense for the school, and I think now the opportunity is in front of us.”

The Lance Scholars program will provide Montana resident students and transfers the opportunity to receive a four-year, $4,000 per year scholarship, according to a Tuesday press release from the university.

“(Lance) wants to be able to help the kind of student that he was,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook. “He wants to help the middle-of-the-road students be able to come to Montana Tech and get a great education that he got, and be able to go out and make a difference in the world. And so that's been kind of his bottom line from day one.”

Also per Tuesday’s release, the endowed Lance Energy Chair will expand Tech’s expertise in STEM and is designed with hopes to establish the institution as a leader in energy, environment and sustainability education.

Lance explained that if attracting more students to the university – by way of the scholarship – is the primary focus, then the next ripple outward is the Energy Chair. Once more students are finding their way to Montana Tech, the new full-time faculty position will be in place to amplify Tech’s exposure within the broader energy space and other industries that could benefit from Tech grads.

“Their primary goal is to increase the influence of Montana Tech outside of Montana,” Lance said “So now we can go to other places around the country and start to build the R&D capabilities in the energy space – broadly in the energy space – not just fossil fuels, oil and gas, but more broadly, to start improve the reputation of Montana Tech, attract some R&D dollars, and really start to build its presence outside of Montana.”

The money that will go toward Montana Tech Athletics is yet another ripple outward. Successful Orediggers sports programs will theoretically help the university further broaden the scope of who wants to pursue a degree from Tech.

According to Tuesday’s release, Digger Athletics will receive $1 million towards its endowed scholarship fund.

“It is a ripple effect,” said Cook “It starts here in Butte, but it ripples out through Southwestern Montana, which ripples out through Montana, which ripples out across the country, which then ripples out across the world.”

But, why now?

“I guess it's probably the confluence of a number of things,” Lance said. “We’re at a crossroads right now in the US trying to understand how to evolve our energy forms. We need more STEM, educated people; we need engineers, geologists and geophysicists.”

It seems the world could benefit from what Tech does well.

“I am humbled by the generosity of Ryan and Lisa Lance,” said Jaime Heppler, CEO of the Montana Tech Foundation. “Their commitment to the university is a real-life testament to what’s possible with a Montana Tech education. On behalf of the Montana Tech Foundation, we are grateful for the Lances' investment in tomorrow’s leaders.”

Lance graduated from Great Falls High School before attending Montana Tech. He’s held his current position as chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips since May 2012.

In March, ConocoPhillips disclosed Lance’s total compensation in 2022 was $19.97 million.