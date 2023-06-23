After attending the week-long Materials Engineering Summer Camp at Montana Tech, which concluded Friday, incoming high school juniors and seniors from across Montana might tell you that they were “forged in fire.”

“Definitely not a blatant rip-off of the hit TV show Forged in Fire,” said Grant Wallace, a materials engineering research associate at Montana Tech, jokingly to a room of around 30 high school students, media members and Tech graduate students and researchers.

“I'm not buying pig carcasses and I'm not buying cow bones, but what I did buy – well it's more important for a blade your size,” Wallace said, again alluding to the TV show.

Students created their own blades using skills and knowledge they learned during their week’s stay on Tech’s Butte campus. And akin to the television show Forged in Fire, they put their weapons through a series of tests which would reveal if their blade was functional or possibly faulty.

“You guys have been forging blades all week,” Wallace said during his impromptu pep talk in a second-floor classroom in the Engineering Laboratory Classroom (ELC) Building. “This is the culmination of all of your hard blacksmithing efforts, the final stages of the forge-a-thon, your blade trials.

Wallace led the camp with Teagan Leitzke, a post-doctoral researcher at Tech who just received her Ph.D. in material science last December.

They had just one rule for the competition: No stabbing real or imaginary people with your blade.

The campers agreed to abide and soon after that, they split into their groups they had worked with during the week to forge their project.

Two of the blade trials were silly, and two were practical and scientific.

Stephen Hanson, who is studying for his Ph.D. in material science, assisted at the first two stations.

First, camp attendees tested the sharpness of their blades by chopping carrots and strawberries, ideally without destroying the strawberries.

The last sharpness test was cutting through an unpeeled banana suspended by a string.

Zeke Merrick, Maddy Noland and Anna Mwaniki watched their blade glide through each healthy snack as they passed the tests with flying colors.

Next was a test of the blade’s hardness. Material science master’s student Baylie Phillips assisted the group by demonstrating how to use a macro hardness tester. While the name may not be creative, the machine itself was new and a welcomed recent addition to the ELC Building, Phillips said.

The hardness tester measures how much of a dent or mark a diamond point can make on a blade using the Rockwell hardness scale, which is displayed digitally on the machine as HRC.

Phillips said the sweet spot for this project was around 25-30 HRC, give or take. Merrick, Noland and Mwaniki conducted three tests on their blade which averaged out to around 36.5 HRC.

Phillips explained that “we won't just do one point, because then hardness testing on your blade will be completely random,” and so multiple tests were necessary.

Phillips confirmed that this would be a functional blade at 36.5 HRC.

It was a success for the group, and what a way to cap off a week of lectures, field trips and hands-on learning in the materials engineering lab.

Merrick, 16, will be a junior, is from Butte and is homeschooled. He said his favorite part of the camp was forging, and he also enjoyed the field trip to REC Silicon.

“Silicon Valley wouldn’t exist without Butte,” Wallace said.

Noland, 16, is also an incoming junior and she hails from White Sulphur Springs. A memorable stop for her was a classic Butte landmark – or eyesore depending on who you ask – the Berkeley Pit.

Mwaniki, 16, is homeschooled and from Laurel. The incoming junior said she especially enjoyed the bio materials lecture from Phillips, who had just assisted them with the hardness test. Materials that go into the human body such as artificial joints and contact lenses fall under the bio materials umbrella.

But there was one last step before their project was complete. It was time to destroy their blade.

“We can't let you guys take sharp objects home,” Wallace said. “So your blades will be destroyed at the end through mechanical testing. Thank you all for building them. That's how materials testing works.”

Off to the test frame they went and Emma Carvo, who is studying for a master’s degree in material science at Tech, assisted the campers.

Everyone watched intently as the test frame, which measured how much force (quantified in pound-force or lbf) the blade could withstand before breaking, pressed down on the blade moving at a quarter-inch per minute.

As the test frame’s measurement climbed past 1,300 lbf and the knife started to resemble the letter V, Carvo mentioned that this blade was holding up better than another noteworthy sample she tested the day before.

And then finally, a “pop” that startled the audience in the way a jack in the box might. The moment they’d be waiting for still caught them off-guard. The knife shattered and the project was now officially complete.

The camp, which spanned June 18-23, included free room and board, and was hosted by the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department. The campers stayed in on-campus dorms and meals were provided as well. Attendees only had to cover transportation to and from Montana Tech’s campus for their arrival and departure.