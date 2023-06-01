Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Butte High grads Ryan Tomich and Averie Olsen can’t wait to see what the world has to offer. When they walk across the stage in the Butte Civic Center on Thursday as part of Butte’s class of 2023, their sights will be set on leaving the Mining City, their home for nearly two decades.

“I wanted to get out, see some new things, try some different places,” Olsen said. “Even though (Montana) Tech’s a great school, it was never really the one for me.”

“Even from freshman year, I just kind of wanted to go explore the world,” Tomich said. “So yeah, just trying to get as far away (from home) as I could get.

“Nothing wrong with Butte and there’s nothing wrong with the people. I just wanted to see what else was out there.”

Tomich, who leaves for school in August, will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He plans to major in computer science and electrical engineering.

Olsen will be leaving for Corvallis, Oregon, in September. She plans on majoring in accounting and business at Oregon State.

Both students boast a 4.0 GPA and as a result will be recognized as valedictorians during Thursday’s commencement.

While the two Bulldogs will be traveling to opposite sides of the country, they’re both eager to explore their new respective cities and expand their social horizons.

“I've spent my whole life here in Butte,” Tomich said. “Going out to Boston is going to be totally different, you know, total opposite. So I think that's, one thing on my list, is definitely explore the city and learn as much as I can out there.”

“I'm really excited to meet new people,” Olsen said “I think Oregon is such a different place from Butte and Montana. It's going to be interesting to see all the different people you can meet; all the new things you can learn from others around you.”

Yes, they’re both looking forward to leaving home. But they won’t be leaving without gratitude, perspective, selflessness and work ethic they developed growing up in Butte.

“They are really good kids,” said Butte High principal John Metz. “They’re not arrogant, and they’re good to other kids. They’re just good people.”

Olsen and Tomich have fond memories of their hometown. Tomich, with a widening smile, said he’d always remember the four years he spent running cross-country and track with a “tight-knit” group of teammates. With similar joy, Olsen echoed those sentiments while recalling her four years in the Bulldogs' volleyball program, when she built “lasting friendships.”

Tomich was also part of Butte High’s speech and debate program. He even coded his own computer program to supplement the recruitment process for the team. The model would consider someone’s academic stats from elementary school and/or middle school, and predict whether they’d be successful on the high school’s speech and debate team.

Paired with his sharp mind, Tomich also maintains an admirable humbleness.

“Across all the things we've talked about, not a single one of them would be possible if it was just me,” he said. “I think it's always the people that I was able to meet, the connections, the meetings with people, the fun things we did. (And) I was able to, I think, foster everything else that I know and everything that I've done. So for me, there will always be the connections and the people that I remember the most (about Butte).”

Olsen said she will always remember the feeling of togetherness that is ingrained into many residents of Butte America.

“I think it's the community we have here and especially being part of sports — that's where you see it,” she said. “Butte will always back their people. That's for sure.”

As the saying goes, “Butte versus everyone.” In addition to a chip on the city’s collective shoulder, that mentality also fuels an infectious desire to give back to the community. Olsen and Tomich can attest.

Olsen was part of a community service club called the Excel Club, a leg of the National Exchange Club. According to the National Exchange Club’s website, “Excel Clubs are groups of high school students dedicated to improving their schools, communities and country through volunteerism.”

She joined Butte’s Excel Club her junior year and was the club’s secretary during her senior year. Their largest annual project, Olsen said, is when members “adopt” a family in need around Christmas time and purchase daily essentials and holiday gifts for the family member(s).

Butte’s Excel Club members also made blankets to donate to Safe Space, a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and awareness program that assists victims and survivors.

“That was really, really big for us,” Olsen said.

Tomich was president of Interact Club of Butte, a subgroup of Rotary.

“That was where I put a lot of my community service time,” he said. “A lot of my friends were involved in that club, too, so we had a lot of fun doing things for the community.”

Over the summer, Tomich and the Interact Club raised about $4,500 to purchase school supplies for local elementary schools.

“A pencil per kid was the goal,” Tomich said.

With their acceptance letters in hand and their belongings ready to be eventually packed and crammed into a dorm room, neither Tomich nor Olsen plan to completely shed old versions of themselves.

To help them through difficult times — and the not-so-difficult times for that matter — Olsen and Tomich will be taking with them values they learned during high school.

“They’re where they’re at because they are not only intelligent but hard working,” Metz said. “They’re good Butte kids from Butte families.”

Both mention the importance of a strong work ethic.

“No matter what you do, at some point, you're going to have to work really hard for it,” Tomich said.

“Maybe this is cliché, but just try,” Olsen said. “Just do everything you can to get what you want. Things might not always work out the way you intended, but they'll always work out in one way or another.”

Butte High School’s commencement will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday night at the Civic Center. Tomich and Olsen will be part of a group of 288 seniors who will be receiving diplomas.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that whatever they choose to do, they’ll be successful,” Metz said.