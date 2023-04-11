While other school districts in the state are gearing up to ask voters to decide on school levies and trustee elections in May, Butte voters will not be faced with those same decisions this year.

Butte School District was going to ask voters to decide on a levy to increase the elementary school district’s general fund budget by $81,090.69, but ultimately decided not to, according to the director of Butte School District’s business office, Kevin Patrick.

The district was going to put both the levy and a trustee election on the ballot. But there were three open trustee positions, and only three people filed to run, eliminating the need for an election.

The trustees are all incumbents: Ann Boston, Tom Bilteen and Patti Hepola.

Patrick said that because the levy would be the only thing on the ballot, and it was for such a small amount, the board ultimately took the cost-saving measure to not have an election at all.

Boston, who is currently chairperson of Butte School District’s board of trustees, confirmed this.

“The amount of money we would’ve been able to get from elementary levy was minimal compared to the cost of running an election” Boston said. “It would’ve cost $50,000.”

“It doesn’t seem like a lot of money, but it could be a teacher’s salary,” Patrick said.

The board will look other places for the money for next year, Patrick said, like places in the budget they can cut.

Based on Patrick's projection of next year’s budget, in addition to other factors such as staffing, the elementary school should be fine, according to Boston.

The budget at the high school is currently capped, Boston said, which is why they can’t run a levy for the high school district. She said the budget for the high school could only be raised if it got an influx of students.

Although Butte School District was one of many in the country to receive Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds due to COVID-19, the funds can only be used to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID. Using these funds to add personnel like nurses, janitors or teachers — to account for learning loss and accommodate the need for smaller class sizes — is OK given the criteria.

According to a February district allocation document from the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the Butte Elementary School District has spent all of its allocated ESSER funds, which totaled $88,662.00.

The funds were distributed in three rounds. All ESSER I funds needed to be spent by September 2022, ESSER II needs to be spent by September 2023 and ESSER III needs to be spent by September 2024.

The Butte High School District received ESSER funds totaling $18,193,705.00, and has spent almost $7.7 million leaving a balance of about $10.5 million.

Patrick said although the district can use ESSER funds to supplement the budget in some places, it has done its best to not spend it on operational costs.

“Because that money will go away and we don’t want a fiscal cliff,” Patrick said.

He said that the district has used the ESSER funds to fund certain staff positions. This includes a couple of new janitorial positions, a nurse and other teacher positions to account for learning loss and accommodate the need for smaller class sizes.

Boston said they’ll talk about some of this in more detail, including staffing, in more detail at the board’s meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in the East Middle School library.