Ten Butte High School students will be going to Atlanta in June to compete in a national academic and trade skills competition.

Butte High School SkillsUSA Club has 12 members, and all but two placed first at the state competition in Helena from March 29-31, which is what is required to go to the national competition.

The club is overseen by Denise Bordeleau, who has been a welding teacher at Butte High for 27 years, and the SkillsUSA faculty supervisor for 23 years.

“This is the most kids I’ve ever had qualify,” Bordeleau said, adding that last year, three students went to nationals.

However, more kids punching their ticket equals a higher price tag. Bordeleau said it costs an estimated $2,700 to $3,000 per participant to go. Last year, the portion of the club that qualified was able to go to the national competition exclusively on money it fundraised.

This year, donations will be essential to ensuring all the students are able to go.

Students at the national competition have a wide variety of categories to choose from – as many as 150, according to Bordeleau – from culinary arts to welding to photography to state pin design.

There’s also a job interview category. Students must create a resume and submit it at every category they compete in, including that one.

The students in Butte High’s SkillsUSA club competed in the individual categories of welding structure, diesel mechanics, welding, commercial roofing, related technical math, job interview, and the group categories of welding fabrication and the Quiz Bowl.

According to SkillsUSA, the "Quiz Bowl competition tests a team of five to seven competitors on their ability to quickly respond to knowledge questions covering academics, current events and SkillsUSA professional development curriculum."

President of Butte High's SkillsUSA club, 15-year-old Kelly McCloskey, competed in the job interview competition and earned 960 out of 1,000 points. She also placed second in related technical math, and was part of the quiz bowl team, which took first place at state this year. She was also on the team last year.

"That's the furthest the Butte Quiz Bowl team has ever gone," McCloskey said. "And last year, we got out in the second round, which at the time was the farthest the Butte team had ever gotten."

Vice president of Butte High's SkillsUSA club, junior Maddox Kroon, said that there are multiple factors students are scored on, depending on the category, including but not limited to: your knowledge of the category you're competing in, your technical skill, how you conduct yourself during the competition, and even how you dress.

For example, students competing in welding need to wear appropriate safety gear.

"They care a lot about safety, so if you're wearing shorts and crocs, you're not going to compete," Kroon said with a laugh.

The resume is also calculated into the scores, and can be used as a tie-breaker in case students score evenly in the other categories.

The club has divided up who will solicit donations from certain organizations, and the club has planned no shortage of future sales and raffles to help raise the money for their trip to the ATL.

This weekend, the club will sell breakfast burritos at a softball tournament in Melrose. They also plan to go to an indoor farmer’s market and have put together a raffle where people can buy a ticket for a propane fire table the club made, a snowboard ski bench they made, a swing they made and a .22 rifle.

Next week, they’ll host a faculty carwash at Butte High where they’ll wash and detail cars for $25 each. Bordeleau said this was a pretty good money-maker last year, along with selling hotdogs for $2 a pop at lunch time.

On Mother’s Day weekend, the club will sell colorful flowers the members welded at Murdoch’s. The bigger flowers will be $12 each and the smaller ones will be $8 each.

The club has also received a couple of donations from local businesses, and Bordeleau said they will take donations from anyone who wants to support the club.

Many of the students are veteran members of the club, including 18-year-old Haden Struznik, who competes in SkillUSA’s diesel mechanic category. Last year, he placed first and state and 27th at nationals.

Bordeleau said it was impressive that Struznik has qualified for the national competition two years in a row, especially because Butte High doesn’t have a diesel mechanic class. It has an automotive class, but most of what Struznik know about diesels, he learned on his family’s ranch in Melrose.

"I mostly learned from my grandpa and my uncle," Struznik said.

The vehicle he's practiced on is a 1995 Dodge Ram, which he said has been in his family for almost three decades and he was driving at the age of 10.

Brylie Ball, 17, who is new to the Butte High SkillsUSA club this year, is on the quiz bowl team and competed in the welding structure competition at state this year. She said Bordeleau approached her in her Welding I class after seeing some of her projects and asked her if she'd be interested in joining the club.

Now the Ball's in, she intends to stay in the club next year.

"The club is really fun, it's so uplifting," Ball said. "I'm so excited for nationals."

Bordeleau is incredibly proud of each of her students, and said she's advised the club all these years because of the students.

"They just like what they're doing," Bordeleau said. "They come in and do what they're supposed to do. When I asked them to come in on a Saturday morning and make that bench, they didn't hesitate. And it only took three hours."