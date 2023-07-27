Butte Central Catholic Schools will introduce Denise Chrest as its new high school principal at the Maroon Activities Center in Butte on Monday at 5:15 p.m., the school announced in a Thursday press release.

A Butte native, Chrest has been the superintendent and K-12 principal in Moore for the last 13 years.

Dawn Ann Peterson, principal of Butte Central Catholic Elementary, will also be in attendance. Both principals will introduce their school’s teaching faculty and reveal plans for the upcoming school year.

“We are very proud to introduce Principal Denise Chrest to the BC Community.” Don Peoples, Jr., Superintendent and President of Butte Central Catholic Schools, said in the release. “She will bring great energy and leadership to our high school program.

Butte Central Schools leaders will also talk about the school system’s growing enrollment and new scholarship opportunities.

For more information, call Peoples at 406-723-6706.

Chrest replaces J.P. Williams, who was principal of the high school from 2018-2022.

Williams' departure from Central was announced in March 2022 when he agreed to become Montana's special education director for the Office of Public Instruction (OPI).