Butte Central High School has a new principal.

Among other things, Denise Chrest is bringing a technological approach to enhance student and campus safety.

Two things Chrest will be championing at Central are a mobile app for safety called Emergent-3, and vape sensors. She implemented both in her previous position as the school superintendent in Moore, she said.

Emergent-3 users can mark themselves safe if a safety emergency such as an active shooter or a fight occurs. Chrest said Moore was one of the first schools in Montana to implement Emergent-3.

“Parents need to know that their kids are safe,” Chrest said.

The vape sensors, which are similar to smoke detectors, should help limit vape use in the school, Chrest said.

“I tell students, 'I care about what you do on your time, but I can’t control that, But I can control what you do on my time,'” she said.

She said she once made 27 trips to a bathroom in trying to track down a student with a vape, she said.

Don Peoples Jr., superintendent of Butte Central Schools, said he thinks Chrest's new technology is positive, and that “both (are) really great moves to enhance the school’s culture and environment.”

“Anything we can do to enhance and strengthen school safety is critical in the world we’re in now in education,” he said.

In accepting the Butte position, Chrest said the Central job was attractive because she grew up here.

“I have things I think I can bring to the table,” Chrest said. “The students are always first. I’m excited to get to know the students and hear their voice, as well as the staff.”

Peoples said the school received seven or eight inquiries and applications for the high school’s principal position, which has been open since J.P. Williams left to become the state director of special education at the Office of Public Instruction in June 2022.

Ultimately, he said, he hired Chrest because of her energy and experience.

“I think she has a lot of energy,” he said. “She’s done many things in her education career, including coaching, teaching, driving the bus … she’s energetic and well-qualified to make positive changes at the school."

Chrest has spent 33 years in public education, beginning in southern Idaho in 1989 as a special education teacher. She then became a pre-school and kindergarten teacher. Her daughter, an education major who’s in her senior year at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, is following in her footsteps — going to her mother’s alma mater to become a teacher.