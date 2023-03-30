Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon on March 21 (the traditional start date of spring) or thereafter. This year it's April 9. This Christian holiday was named after Eostre, the Ango-Saxon goddess of fertility, dawn and light. She was honored at festivals held each spring, highlighting the modern-day blending of pagan traditions and Christian holidays. Springtime is also associated with rebirth, which dovetails with Christian history.

Pretzels were once part of the Easter tradition, because the twists were said to resemble two arms that are crossing in prayer.

Many U.S. citizens attend church and visit family and friends on Easter, according to the National Retail Federation. Most of them will eat ham, in a tradition that dates back to the days when the winter-time curing process would culminate around this time of the year.