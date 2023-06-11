CASSIDY—Friends of Mrs. Joan Marie "Joanie" Cassidy may call on Monday after 10:00 am in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Duggan Dolan
-
- Updated
- 0
