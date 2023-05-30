Duggan Dolan May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEATH NOTICESVERNOS—Friends of Mr. Michael Patrick Vernos may call on Wednesday after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Butte’s own piece of paradise gone now 50 years Nestled above Butte once stood a piece of paradise. Sounds like the start of a fairy tale — well almost, but not quite. Woman says B-SB chief yelled and 'humiliated' her; Gallagher says account dramatized A woman says county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher yelled and humiliated her; he denies yelling and says the account was dramatized. Police blotter: Identifiable tattoo; throwing a chair; hit with a pipe Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte. Gianforte vetoes Butte veterans home expansion; Lynch, foundation say it's slap at veterans A state senator and a backer of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home are criticizing Gov. Greg Gianforte for vetoing funding to expand the home. Company's request for abatements in Butte draws support NorthWestern Energy and St. James Healthcare are among those backing a company's request for abatements in Butte.