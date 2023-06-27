Death records will run free of charge and include name of deceased, date of death, age and location. Other obituaries are $11 per column inch Monday Saturday and $13 per column inch on Sunday. additional charges may apply based on color inclusion and digital services. Photographs should be submitted with the obituary. For details, call 406.496.5553 (daytime), or 406.496.5568 (evenings). The deadline for publication is 3 PM for the next day's newspaper.