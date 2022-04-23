Doubles pairings claim victories for Maroons tennis

BUTTE — Two doubles pairings won tiebreakers as the Butte Central tennis team continued to develop against Hamilton on Saturday.

"I think these meets help us see where we're at and what we need to focus on in practice," head coach Becky Hancock said. "I think we're competing well and we can only get better from here."

Miranda Murray and Meredith Varady teamed up to beat Hamilton's Emma Hollingsworth and Morgan Gurney on a cold day at Butte's Stodden Park. The Maroons eked out a two-point tiebreak victory to win the match 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

"They've come a long way too," Hancock said. "They've been playing for the last two years together so they got that experience of playing with each other."

On the boys side, Eric Hart and Nick Lester won a 14-12 tiebreaker for the 6-3, 5-7, 14-12 win.

"They've been doing pretty well in that number two spot," Hancock said. "You got two athletic kids playing together. These two are definitely picking the game up."

Though both Central's girls and boys teams went 1-6 against the Broncs, many of the matches were closer than the scores suggest, and many younger Maroons were able to hold their own against more experienced Hamilton players.

"The score only tells so much," Hancock said. "Tennis takes a lot of hard work to put in and again, over time, I think they're going to get better."

Freshman Patrick Stimatz lost 1-6 0-6 but gave senior Cooper Gurney a battle.

Hancock said both Stimatz (Central's No. 2 singles player) and Jim Bradshaw (No. 1) have a good understanding of the game and will benefit from these matches.

"Mostly you're playing juniors and seniors who have two years experience under their belt," Hancock said. "It makes you better."

Bradshaw lost 0-6, 0-6 to Andy Purcell. No. 3 Trevor Phillips lost to Isaac Harmon 2-6, 0-6.

The boys top doubles pair of Drew Badovinac and Gage Guldseth lost 1-6, 3-6 to Liam O'Connell and Jackson Heath. Most games were close, but the Broncs were able to consistently find the final points.

"I just don't think they were on their game today," Hancock said. "(They were) struggling with returning the serve, struggling with just the consistency of the groundstrokes."

Freshmen Justus McGee and Coy Campbell lost 1-6, 4-6 to Jonah Wilhelm and James Truax.

Varady and Murray split up to play a pair of singles matches, a rarity for them. Varady lost 6-4, 5-7, 5-10 to Sophia Lewanski.

"I think she was getting tired toward the end but she did give her a run for her money," Hancock said.

Murray lost to Ellie Pearce 8-6 in an eight-game pro-set.

Top singles player Maycee Anderson lost 0-6, 0-6 to Eliana Foss. No. 2 girls player Mollie Drew lost 3-6, 0-6 to Gracie Hawkes. Due to a lack of players Anderson played again in the No. 3 singles match, and lost 2-6, 4-6 to Janessa Chaplin.

No. 1 doubles pair Payton Hartwick and Sage Wall lost 1-6, 0-6 to Maria Kanenwisher and Brynn Lehtola. No. 3 doubles pair Kate Johnston and Lucy Kelly lost 2-6, 2-6 to Anna Twardoski and Gwen Wolfe.

The Maroons were scheduled to play Corvallis on Saturday morning, but weather sent the Blue Devils south to Dillon, where they were scheduled to play the Beavers in the afternoon. No makeup date has been announced.

Central travels to the Bitterroot Invite next Saturday in Stevensville, Corvallis and Hamilton.

Dante Frattini is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard and 406MTSports.com. Email him at dante.frattini@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter @DanteMTS406.

