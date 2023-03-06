The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 8 miles of streets within the city limits of Butte.

The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the roadway, provide additional skid resistance, and take a cost-effective action to preserve and maintain the existing roadway in the following areas:

Excelsior Avenue — Work begins at Platinum Street and extends for half a mile, ending at Caledonia Street. The project will consist of a chip seal and pavement markings.

Park Street — Work begins at Montana Street and extends for about 1 mile, ending at Mining Museum Road. The project will consist of a chip seal and pavement markings.

Shields Avenue/Farrell Street — Work begins just north of the bridge over the railroad on Shields Avenue and extends for 1 mile, ending just past the Montana Resources railroad crossing near Stuart Avenue. The project will consist of a milling, paving, chip seal, guardrail, and pavement markings.

Grand Avenue — Work begins at Harrison Avenue and extends for about 1.5 miles, ending at Continental Drive. The project will consist of a chip seal, crack seal, and pavement markings.

Amherst Avenue — Work begins at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and extends for 1 mile, ending at Continental Drive. The project will consist of a chip seal, crack seal, and pavement markings.

Elizabeth Warren — Work begins at Harrison Avenue and extends for about 1.5 miles, ending at Continental Drive. The project will consist of a chip seal, crack seal, and pavement markings.

Four Mile Road — Work begins at Harrison Avenue and extends for about 2 miles, ending at Holmes Avenue, via Utah Avenue, Electric Street, and Western Boulevard. The project will consist of a chip seal and pavement markings with some milling and paving on Four Mile Road.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx__;!!LvYzicI!naIGch1kqNulcx1eSOlY1pMfvybQlEGJFPsGIwDW1SXN1pp72dNXOehssO48uAcDFX4zDCCWLnzl8tg$ or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Note that comments are for project UPN 10251000.

The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Dave Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Kevin Mueller at 406-494-9616 with questions or comments about the project.

Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.