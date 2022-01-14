Donations keep volunteer EMT and ambulance services equipped

First response for medical emergencies in many rural Montana communities are handled by volunteer QRUs (Quick Response Units), Volunteer EMTs and ambulance services.
Many of these organizations receive little or no support from local governments, depending instead on donations and community spaghetti fundraisers to purchase needed equipment and supplies.
Organizations like these often delay purchasing such needed items as high-visibility jackets, pagers, radios, tablets, ambulance upgrades, safety gear, medical packs, automatic external defibrillators (AED), CPR training equipment, turnout gear, chest compression equipment, or other minor equipment.
Town Pump Charitable Foundation awarded $550,000 in grants to78 QRUs and volunteer EMT and ambulance services.
Organizations receiving grants totaling $550,000 included:
• Absarokee - Absarokee Rural Fire District
• Anaconda - Georgetown VFD/QRU Baker - Fallon County
• Belt - Belt Volunteer Ambulance Service
• Big Timber - Sweet Grass County Search & Rescue
• Broadus - Powder River First Responders, LTD
• Boulder - Boulder Ambulance Service
• Bozeman - Fort Ellis Rural Fire Corporation
• Butte - I15-90 Search and Rescue
• Charlo - Charlo-Moiese Volunteer Fire Department
• Chester - Liberty County Ambulance
• Chinook - Blaine County Ambulance 1
• Choteau - Teton County EMS
• Circle - Redwater Valley Ambulance Service
• Clancy - Clancy Volunteer Fire Department
• Columbia Falls - Columbia Falls Firefighters, Inc.
• Columbia Falls - Badrock Fire & QRU
• Columbus - Columbus Rural Fire District #3
• Conrad - Pondera County Ambulance
• Cooke City - Silvergate Emergency Services
• Corvallis - Corvallis Quick Response Medical Unit Culbertson - Roosevelt Medical Center EMS Dayton - Chief Cliﬀ Volunteer Fire/QRU
• Denton - Denton Ambulance Service, Inc.
• Dillon - Beaverhead County Search & Rescue
• Ekalaka - Dahl Memorial Healthcare Ambulance
• Ennis - Madison Valley Medical Center Foundation
• Fort Benton - Memorial Ambulance of Fort Benton
• Gardiner - Gateway Hose Company
• Geraldine - Geraldine Community Ambulance
• Glasgow - Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital Foundation
• Glendive - City of Glendive Ambulance
• Glendive - Dawson County Search and Rescue Team, Inc.
• Grass Range - Grass Range QRU, Inc.
• Grass Range - Cheadle Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Hinsdale - Hinsdale Ambulance Service
• Hot Springs - Town of Hot Springs
• Jeﬀerson City - Jeﬀerson City VFD
• Joliet - Joliet Emergency Services
• Kalispell - West Valley Rural Fire District
• Kalispell - Smith Valley Fire District
• Lakeside - Lakeside QRU, Inc. Laurel - Laurel EMS
• Lavina - Golden Valley County Ambulance
• Libby - Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc.
• Libby - Fisher River Valley Fire Service Area
• Libby - Lincoln County Sheriﬀ Department
• Lincoln - Lincoln Volunteer Ambulance Service
• Miles City - Custer County Firefighters Association
• Missoula - Missoula County Search and Rescue
• Montana City - Montana City VFD
• Opheim - North Valley EMS, Inc.
• Park City - Park City Ambulance
• Polaris - Grasshopper Valley Volunteer Fire Company
• Poplar - Northeast Montana Health Services
• Rexford - West Kootenai Fire Protection Company
• Richey - Town of Richey Volunteer Ambulance Service
• Rudyard - Hill County Ambulance
• Scobey - Daniels County Emergency Services
• Seeley Lake - Seeley Lake Rural Fire District
• Shepherd - Shepherd VFD/QRU
• Sheridan - Ruby Valley EMS
• Sidney - Richland County Ambulance Service
• Stanford - Judith Basin County Ambulance
• Stevensville - Stevensville Rural Fire District
• Superior - Superior VFD
• Superior - Superior Area Ambulance Service
• Thompson Falls - Thompson Falls Ambulance
• Three Forks - Three Forks Ambulance
• Townsend - American Legion Post #42
• Troy - City of Troy
• Victor - Victor Volunteer Rural Fire District
• Whitefish - City of Whitefish Fire Department
• Whitehall - Jeﬀerson Valley EMS & Rescue
• Winifred - Winifred Ambulance
• Winnett - Winnett Volunteer Fire Department
• Wise River - Wise River Volunteer Fire Company
• Wolf Point - Northeast Montana Health Services