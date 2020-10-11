Differences on issues stark between Daines, Bullock

It’s a way for him to point out Bullock’s lean to the left on the issue; the governor favors universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. Daines frequently cites his A-plus rating — and Bullock’s F — from the National Rifle Association.

Just as Daines focuses on the importance of the Supreme Court to any cases that might involve the Second Amendment, Bullock highlights a far more immediate concern to Democrats: The fact that, just a week after the Nov. 3 election, the high court is scheduled to hear a case involving efforts to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. A court ruling to uphold that would undo Montana's Medicaid expansion that provided health coverage to 90,000 Montanans.

Daines, who has voted repeatedly to repeal the ACA, or Obamacare, said in his second debate with Bullock that it was "highly unlikely" the court would overturn the ACA, but that if it did, he favored continuing protections for people with pre-existing conditions, though didn't say how.

There’s also the role the court could play if the results of the election are unclear or contested, with Trump’s tap-dancing around a commitment to a peaceful transition of power raising alarm among Democrats.