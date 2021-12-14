Derrick Dorscher: A champion for Town Pump food drive, Special Olympics

Derrick Dorscher and the annual food drive arrived at Town Pump the same year — 2000.

In the 21 years since, the food drive has grown into a massive event that stocks food banks all across the state, and Dorscher has become one of its great champions — and also one of Town Pump's most valued managers and store operators.

Dorscher is now the manager of Town Pump's Civic Center location. He started at the Rocker location, but has worked at literally every Town Pump location in the area. He was previously the manager at the Whitehall store.

Asked whether he expected, when he started as a Town Pump cashier, to make a career of it, he said, "Absolutely not. If you'd asked me even after five years if I expected to be still with Town Pump all these years later, I would have said no."

But something changed along the way. Dorscher discovered that he loves his job. "And I'm good at it," he says.

Much of it is the customer service. His day is filled with customers, and he likes helping them get what they need. At the Civic Center location, most of the time the customers are local people he knows. Occasionally, when there's a big event at the Civic Center, more out-of-towners come in.

But it's also working with his colleagues, and doing the paper work part of the job. He was a little surprised to find that he was good at that part as well.

When it comes to the food drive, Dorscher is indomitable. He never misses asking a customer to donate.

"It's leading by example," he says matter-of-factly. "If I don't ask a customer, how can I expect others to do so?"

The other charitable cause Dorscher plays a big part in is the annual Special Olympics raffle. Customers are asked to buy a $5 ticket for a chance to win a new truck.

"It's a little harder" than the food drive, Dorscher says, because of the specific amount. With the food drive, customers often just donate the change from their transaction, although many donate more. Also, every dollar that's donated, Town Pump matches.

But he loves both initiatives. "I believe in them," he said simply. "Both are worthy causes, and it feels good to be helping them."

COVID presented challenges. Some customers pushed back about the mask mandate when it was in effect — and some of the employees didn't like it much either. But "most of them understood why it was necessary," he said.

Now, Dorscher says, he has every intention of finishing his career with Town Pump.

"You have to be a little patient," he says. "But it's a good career."

