Time for the last of the winter and Christmas-themed decorations to be stored away!

Celebrate Easter and the warming spring months with fresh ideas that incorporate bright colors and fresh foliage.

YOUR HOME

Nothing says spring like flowers. Buy some inexpensive pots, whether plastic or terra cotta, and plant the ones most associated with the season — tulips and daffodils. After they’ve bloomed, you can transfer the bulbs to your lawn or garden and then enjoy them for many Easters to come. If you’re feeling more crafty, consider bringing the outside in by using watering cans or even rain boots as a pot instead. Create a wreath using clothespins or from paper in the remaining Christmas gift bags, then decorate it with fun mementos from around the house. Make a fresh garland from branches and vines to accent any doorway or banister. The aroma will add a touch of warmth to any occasion. Transfer small lawn ornaments to the inside, either as a collection of conversation starters on an end table, or as a cool doorstop.

YOUR TABLE

All of those colored eggs can be reused as a centerpiece for Easter dinner. Arrange them by color or shade for a festive touch. They can also be fashioned into place cards at the table, adding a pop of color to everyone’s plate. Guests can take them home if they’d like — in particular if you use plastic or wooden eggs. Moss and succulents also make terrific centerpieces for your Easter celebration. After dinner, transfer these fun items to other rooms in order to bring a touch of spring to your entire home.

YOUR YARD

Spring cleaning includes the outdoors. Remove the last reminders of winter like leaves and bare branches from the yard, walk way and garden beds. Freshen up your planters with blooming flowers, or consider placing new pots with bright spring colors in high-traffic areas like the entry or back porch. If you don’t have your own backyard, take the Easter party to a nearby park for a cozy picnic. Bring blankets and plush throws in Easter-themed colors. Don’t forget that hand tools can serve double duty: Arrange things typically used in the garden like spades and or a three-pronged cultivator in a bucket for a fresh season-specific decor option.