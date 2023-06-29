Friday marked the self-imposed deadline the EPA set for itself to evaluate and revise the Residential Soil Lead Guidance for Contaminated Sites to protect communities by further reducing the potential for exposure to lead in soil. Once again, the EPA has failed to keep its promises to Butte and to the other 21 million Americans who live within a mile of a Superfund site. This revision is way overdue — it should have been triggered more than 10 years ago when the CDC updated its Blood Lead reference value, a value that was used to establish Butte’s soil action levels.

It is ironic that just two weeks ago, EPA Region 8 administrator KC Becker wrote a letter to the editor talking about how the EPA is rebuilding trust in Butte. Since then, we saw yet another news story about how the EPA has attempted to discredit and pressure scientists studying how metals exposure may have affected Butte’s health and mortality. And now this crucial deadline has been missed without even a mention. When a federal agency doesn’t follow its own guidance or meet its own deadlines, trust from the affected community is irreparably eroded.

Butte has been on the national priority list of Superfund sites for 40 years now. That’s four decades that the EPA could have been doing the right thing and forcing the responsible parties to clean up their mess to the highest possible standard. Instead, it has fallen into lockstep with the polluters and facilitated every possible action to save them a dime by performing a lesser remediation. Butte deserves better, and we have lost hope that the EPA will be the agency who will advocate for us. It could prove me wrong, and take a major step in the right direction, by immediately reducing the target blood lead value in its model and adjusting our action level to be current and protective.