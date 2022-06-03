Daphne is about 9 months old. View on PetFinder
A judge has ordered a halt to construction of a Love's truck stop near Ramsay until residents fighting the project have an appeal decided by the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board.
A 19-year-old Anaconda woman ran off Montana 48 near Warm Springs on Wednesday morning, rolled and was ejected. She was pinned beneath the pickup truck but survived the ordeal with injuries.
A Butte Police SWAT team charged into a house and took a man into custody after a two-hour standoff. Nobody was injured.
Marriage licenses and divorce decrees granted in May in Butte-Silver Bow County.
The incident occurred near the corner of Monroe and Harrison. Power outages were reported in the area.
Two 2022 Butte Central High School graduates have known each other since kindergarten, are both National Honor Society members and have chosen the same career path.
Thirty-three Butte High School Class of 2022 seniors share the honor of co-valedictorians and four students earned the honor of salutatorians.
An Ohio woman was gored and tossed into the air by a Yellowstone National Park bison after getting too close to the wild animal.
