Dandy
Dandy is a shy girl and would love a home with lots of love and patience so she can be... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
An alleged arsonist apparently struck twice at the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave.
Commissioners could approve a proposal Wednesday that would give the Butte-Silver Bow fire chief and fellow department leaders a direct say in…
Butte police reports
- Updated
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
The sight of mule deer bounding across the foothills of the jagged Pintlers can enchant human witnesses. But an urbanized mule deer in Anacond…
Area births
- Updated
The first home game is set for June 1.
Montana's Coronavirus Relief Fund grant programs opened on May 7, 2020 and have distributed tens of millions of dollars to businesses and nonprofits throughout Montana.