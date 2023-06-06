The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC) is seeking new members for its board of directors.

CTEC exists to help people living in the Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area Superfund Site, which extends from the Berkeley Pit to the Clark Fork River and spans Silver Bow and Deer Lodge Counties, to understand and respond to the complex technical information related to the area’s massive and extremely complex environmental cleanup.

CTEC is a non-profit organization funded by a Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The board consists of 15 volunteer directors. TAG money pays for a staff grant administrator and technical consultants as needed. The board meets monthly, both in person and by Zoom, to present technical information to the communities and carry out CTEC business.

If you are interested in becoming a board member, please provide a letter of intent and a short bio or resume to buttectec@hotmail.com.