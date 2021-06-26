Central's Avery Kelly is The Montana Standard's Teen of the Year

She’ll be under the tutelage of Carroll volleyball coach Maureen Boyle, who has Butte roots.

Avery’s father Brodie, for 17 years the head coach of Billings Central’s boys’ basketball team, said Friday, “we’re really proud of her.”

Brodie Kelly played basketball at Montana Tech and so he’s bound to hear from the Diggers’ Athletic Director Matt Stepan about Avery’s school of choice. But he said Avery “just really liked Carroll” when she visited the school.

“Carroll is a great school,” Avery said. “I’m confident I’ll get a very good education there.”

She’s undecided as yet on a major. In high school, her favorite course was honors English, but she also enjoyed math and science. She’s just not ready to get pinned down in one direction yet.

Central High Principal J.P. Williams said whatever she chooses, she will excel. “She is a phenomenal academic standout,” he said when he nominated her for Teen of the Month in November of last year. “I would definitely look for Avery to make an impact at the next level.”