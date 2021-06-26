Central's Avery Kelly is The Montana Standard's Teen of the Year

When hard work meets natural ability, amazing things happen. Avery Kelly is Exhibit A.
Athletics? Check. Academics? Check. Clubs, organizations, volunteer work? Check.
Kelly’s education at Butte Central — from kindergarten through high school — has been marked by one accomplishment after another. The recent graduate’s latest honor: Being selected as The Montana Standard’s Teen of the Year.
Chosen from the impressive group of “Teen of the Month” winners from the most recent academic year, Kelly will receive a $500 scholarship from The Montana Standard.
Being in the Central system has “worked out great,” Kelly says. “I’ve made so many good friends and I think it’s prepared me very well to succeed in college.”
Specifically, that would be Carroll College, where Kelly will be playing volleyball and delving into the next chapter of her education.
Kelly will start volleyball practice August 3 and her first day of classes at Carroll is August 25.
Kelly lettered all four years in volleyball at Central, and although she also collected varsity letters in basketball and tennis, she says volleyball was always her sport of choice.
“I played basketball because I enjoyed playing with my friends,” she said. “But volleyball is what I always wanted to do the most.”
She’ll be under the tutelage of Carroll volleyball coach Maureen Boyle, who has Butte roots.
Avery’s father Brodie, for 17 years the head coach of Billings Central’s boys’ basketball team, said Friday, “we’re really proud of her.”
Brodie Kelly played basketball at Montana Tech and so he’s bound to hear from the Diggers’ Athletic Director Matt Stepan about Avery’s school of choice. But he said Avery “just really liked Carroll” when she visited the school.
“Carroll is a great school,” Avery said. “I’m confident I’ll get a very good education there.”
She’s undecided as yet on a major. In high school, her favorite course was honors English, but she also enjoyed math and science. She’s just not ready to get pinned down in one direction yet.
Central High Principal J.P. Williams said whatever she chooses, she will excel. “She is a phenomenal academic standout,” he said when he nominated her for Teen of the Month in November of last year. “I would definitely look for Avery to make an impact at the next level.”
It won’t be long before Avery will be playing volleyball back in Butte. The Saints’ season gets underway August 18 in Helena against Evergreen State College, but then the team will come to the Big Sky Challenge tournament in the Mining City on August 20 and 21. Then, on September 17, the Saints and Orediggers will battle in Butte again.