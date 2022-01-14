CASA/GAL gives children a voice in court

Court Appointed Special Advocate® (CASA) and guardian ad litem (GAL) volunteers advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

They serve as the “eyes and ears” of the judge, gathering relevant information about the child and the family. They make recommendations to the judge regarding what is in the child’s best interest.

In 2020, 914 Montana volunteer advocates helped 2,253 Montana children—donating 38,124 hours of their time. Addition- al volunteers are needed as there are over 1,000 children waiting for an advocate.

CASA/GAL volunteers are compassion- ate, objective, self-motivated individuals from the community who are trained to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children. After completion of an application with references, an interview with program staﬀ, a complete criminal and child abuse registry check is performed on each applicant. After the applicant attends training, the volunteers are sworn in by a juvenile court judge, and adhere to strict confidentiality and professionalism throughout their appointment.

The CASA/GAL advocates for the child giving them a voice in court, evaluates the child’s situation through an objective lens, identifies resources and services for the child, and ensures the rights of abused and neglected children are being protected and the child’s best interests are being met. The volunteer CASA/GAL is often the one constant in child’s life during the time the child is in care. With over 1,000 children in Montana waiting for an advocate, volunteers are needed. Each case lasts two years on average and requires about 10–15 volunteer hours per month.

(406) 461-2111

EVERY CHILD DESERVESAN ADVOCATE. EVERY CHILD DESERVES A VOICE.

