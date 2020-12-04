'Candy Cane Lane' Christmas event Friday night in Deer Lodge

Deer Lodge will begin celebrating the holiday season with Candy Cane Lane Christmas events on Friday, Dec. 4.
With the approval of the County Health Department, the Christmas Stroll, Parade of Lights, Santa lighting the town’s Christmas tree, and a free movie at the Rialto will open the Christmas season. Attendees are asked to abide by COVID-19 protection guidelines — wear a mask, social distance and use hand sanitizer.
The Christmas Stroll on Main Street and surrounding streets will run 2 to 7 p.m. with store sales and other events throughout the day. Check your stroll button numbers for in-store prizes at participating businesses.
This year shoppers can enter to win a 60” big screen LG Smart TV. Shoppers will receive one ticket for every $10 they spend in local Chamber businesses through Dec. 10. On Friday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. the winning ticket will be drawn on Facebook LIVE.
Stroll buttons are on sale at Ace Hardware and Valley Foods for $3 each and provide 150 opportunities for the wearer to win store prizes and over $450 in gift certificates. During the stroll, if button wearers find their number matches a number in a store, they receive a prize. Some merchants draw extra numbers each week. At 7 p.m., immediately after the parade, Santa will light the Christmas tree and stroll numbers will be drawn. Winners will receive Chamber dollar gift certificates for $200, $100, $75 and $50. You must be present to win.
Parade of Lights — The Tina Schowengerdt Memorial Parade of Lights — ‘Candy Cane Lane’ parade — will form on Rainbow Street near Pizza Hut at 6:15 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. will proceed along Main Street to St. Mary’s Ave. Everyone is invited to participate – individuals, organizations, small and large businesses - to “Light up Deer Lodge in candy cane colors.”
Chamber dollar prizes for the best floats are: 1st place, $100; 2nd place, $75; and 3rd place, $50.
For more information, contact Bridgett 491-2892, Katie 560-4645 or Jaimi 560-1549.
Free movie – 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre after the tree lighting and drawings. For one night only — Disney's animated "Onward” which is PG and 104 minutes long. It is a fantasy story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left in order to spend one last day with their Dad, who died when they were too young to remember him. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Community Theatre board of directors is unsure if other movies will be shown during December, but Wednesday Night Popcorn sales will continue.
Classic Car Raffle Drawing — The Old Montana Prison Holiday Festival has been canceled, but the drawing for the 2020 Classic Car — a canary yellow 1971 Corvette Stingray with black interior — will be held Friday at 9 p.m. and the winner announced on Face Time Live and broadcast on KBOW 550 AM, 101.5 and KCOP 94.1 FM and 1055 FM. Tickets are available at the Old Prison gift shop.
Support Local Businesses — This year has been a challenge for small businesses and the Powell County Chamber of Commerce urges people to support local businesses this Christmas. For more information call the Chamber office at 846-2094.
Canceled events – Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS open house and holiday celebration, Old Montana Prison holiday festival; Elementary School Christmas programs.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
At 7 p.m. Powell County High School will present its Holiday Concert scheduled at the Rialto Theatre. Attendance is free and limited; masks and distancing are required.
