'Candy Cane Lane' Christmas event Friday night in Deer Lodge

Parade of Lights — The Tina Schowengerdt Memorial Parade of Lights — ‘Candy Cane Lane’ parade — will form on Rainbow Street near Pizza Hut at 6:15 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. will proceed along Main Street to St. Mary’s Ave. Everyone is invited to participate – individuals, organizations, small and large businesses - to “Light up Deer Lodge in candy cane colors.”

Chamber dollar prizes for the best floats are: 1st place, $100; 2nd place, $75; and 3rd place, $50.

For more information, contact Bridgett 491-2892, Katie 560-4645 or Jaimi 560-1549.

Free movie – 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre after the tree lighting and drawings. For one night only — Disney's animated "Onward” which is PG and 104 minutes long. It is a fantasy story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left in order to spend one last day with their Dad, who died when they were too young to remember him. Masks and social distancing are required.

The Community Theatre board of directors is unsure if other movies will be shown during December, but Wednesday Night Popcorn sales will continue.