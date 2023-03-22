The Calcutta auctioned off all 64 teams in the Men’s NCAA Basketball tournament to the highest bidders with 10% of the total bids going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and 90% returned to the bidders in cash prizes. This year’s event resulted in total bids of $281,000 with $28,100 — 10% of the total — going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition to the Calcutta, the organizers also held a live auction and Dutch auction of merchandise and services donated by local businesses and members of the community, as well as football packages from the University of Montana, Montana State University, and Colt and Keeley Anderson raising another $14,900, which is split between the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Cody Dieruf Foundation.