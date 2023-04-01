The Talking Bulldogs are raising money to attend the national speech and debate tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, this summer. Six Butte High students qualified in several categories including: Lincoln Douglas Debate, original spoken word poetry, storytelling, Senate and policy debate. Each child will need about $3,000 by June, 1 or their spots will be forfeited. Donations can be made to Butte High Speech and Debate (account 168) or to head coach Roger McCullough at Butte High School, 401 S. Wyoming St.
Butte's Talking Bulldogs head to the national tournament
- MEAGAN THOMPSON
