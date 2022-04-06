Youth MAC League could become annual event

BUTTE — Butte's youth basketball community could see the return of the MAC League.

The three-week basketball camp for kids first through fourth grade was a success, and its organizers hope it's more than a one-off event.

"I think it would be something that we would like to continue, it was a huge success," Butte Central assistant girls basketball coach Quinn Carter said." The Butte community really responded well to it. And so I think it's something that we would like to continue."

Carter helped run the league alongside BC president Don Peoples, basketball coaches Brodie Kelly and Alex Rouse, and Renzy Kelly.

The MAC League took place at the Maroon Athletic Center for three consecutive Tuesdays beginning on March 22. More than 70 boys and 50 girls participated. Girls sessions were 5-6:15 p.m., and boys followed from 6:15-7:30 p.m. The large turnout could inspire some changes to future MAC Leagues.

"It's so many players and it was such a positive thing," Carter said. "I think we would look at some other ways to get more gym time for the kiddos."

Possibilities include adding time slots throughout the day or doing separate three-week camps for boys and girls.

Regardless of future formats, Carter insists the MAC League would remain free. Any operating costs would be paid another way. The coaches and parents who helped run the MAC League this year were all volunteers, Carter said.

"Times are tough right now," Carter said. "(It's) a nice thing for Butte families to have access to go participate in something and don't have the stress of having to pay for things also."

Each session consisted of two full-court games and skills stations where kids would practice dribbling and their shooting form. Younger kids played with lowered rims. Camp coaches acted as de facto officials, offering advice and encouragement while letting the occasional travelling violation slide.

"The biggest goal is to get kiddos to like basketball and think it's fun so they want to continue to play it," Carter said.

The camp also aimed to give kids a sense of the rhythm and flow of basketball. Attendees learned basic fundamentals, such as when to switch from offense to defense, what it is to guard an opponent, how and why to get open so a teammate can make a pass.

"Those are things that you can teach a kid and to kiddos about, but until they experience it they don't really grasp on to it," Carter said.

Carter said many of the kids who didn't understand the concepts of offense and defense during the first session had it figured out by the third week.

"It was just kind of cool to see kiddos being exposed to something new and growing in that short amount of time," Carter said.

Parent feedback was positive, according to Carter, and that gives the BC cohort reason to believe the league should come back next year.

"They kept coming back," Carter said of the first signs of a successful camp. "Each week families were taking time out of their evenings to bring their child up, again. They enjoyed it that first time, and so they joined us again the next time."

Dante Frattini is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard and 406MTSports.com. Email him at dante.frattini@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter @DanteMTS406.

