Watch now: Local potters welcome return of Empty Bowls

The Empty Bowls event is back and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Butte Civic Center. Masks are requested when up and moving around the Civic Center.

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Butte

Izabella Jennings, a senior at Butte High School, glazes a bowl that she made on Saturday for the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Butte Emergency Food Bank taking place on April 5 at the Butte Civic Center. The bowl Jennings made is one of over 1200 bowls made by students and local potters. Tickets are $20 for a soup bowl-sized dish or $100 for a serving-sized family bowl — plus, all the soup one can eat, bread, dessert a cash bar, live music and a silent auction of items from local artists. The soup is donated by local restaurants. Tickets are available at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. 2nd St.

Art teacher Mike Kujawa welcomes the return of Empty Bowls

Mike Kujawa, the art director and art teacher at Butte High School, is photographed with some of the soup bowls made by his students and local potters that will be part of the the 2022 Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Butte Emergency Food Bank April 5 at the Butte Civic Center.

Empty Bowls is sponsored by and supports the Backpack Program for children in the community through the food bank. The backpack program provides food to children in grades K-12 who have been identified by their teachers as food insecure. The children receive a bag with enough food for them for two days each Friday. The food bank is currently serving over 425 children. Your donation of either the $20 or $100 is used 100 percent to purchase the food for the children.

