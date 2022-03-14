Watch now: Butte Central Maroons bring their trophy back to Butte

Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly carries the basketball brackets from the Montana state tournament to the fire truck before the team set off on a victory lap of Butte on March 14 after bringing home the trophy.
The Butte Central Maroons hold their state championship trophy and wave to the crowd along Main Street on Monday evening as they parade through the streets after their victory on Saturday in the title game.
The Butte Central Maroons hold their state championship trophy and wave to the crowd along Montana Street on Monday evening as they parade through the streets after their victory on Saturday in the title game.