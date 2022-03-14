 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Butte Central Maroons bring their trophy back to Butte

The Butte Central Maroons took their firetruck ride around Butte on Monday to celebrate their Class A boys basketball state championship. 

The Maroons defeated the Lewistown Eagles on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Class A leading scorer Dougie Peoples. 

It was Central's seventh state title in school history and the Maroons' first outright championship since 1992.

Maroons bring home the state championship trophy

The Butte Central Maroons hold their state championship trophy and wave to the crowd along Main Street on Monday evening as they parade through the streets after their victory on Saturday in the title game.
Butte Central Maroons bring home the trophy

Butte Central Maroons basketball play Kyle Holter kisses the state championship trophy as he and teammates gather March 14 before a parade honoring their state title.
Maroons bring home the state championship trophy

The Butte Central Maroons hold their state championship trophy and wave to the crowd along Montana Street on Monday evening as they parade through the streets after their victory on Saturday in the title game.
Butte Central Maroons bring home the trophy

The Butte Central Maroons basketball team gathers March 14 for a parade honoring their state title.
Maroons bring home the state championship trophy

Butte Central Maroons basketball players cut off pieces of the nets from their championship game as they gather March 14 before a parade honoring their state title.
Butte Central Maroons bring home the trophy

A crowd on Montana Street waves as the Maroons parade through Butte with their championship trophy on Monday evening after home from the Montana high school boys basketball tournament.
Brodie Kelly

Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly carries the basketball brackets from the Montana state tournament to the fire truck before the team set off on a victory lap of Butte on March 14 after bringing home the trophy.
