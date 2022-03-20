Seven Butte locals—three people and four dogs—get first film credit

Sixty-two-year-old Darwin Lumbattis never acted before. “I didn’t even do drama in high school,” the Butte resident said.

After a career in the military, Lumbattis has spent the last decade weight-pulling. For the uninitiated, weight-pulling, also known as dog-pulling, is a sport where dogs trained to compete against each other pull hundreds to thousands of pounds of weight, depending on the dog’s size, along a 16-foot distance within one minute.

Bozeman-based filmmaker Rob Grabow, who grew up in Alaska, knew enough about weight-pulling to know he wanted to make a movie about it, but not enough to be able to do it without help.

“I had very limited exposure to it as a young kid,” Grabow said. He recalled times when the temperatures in Alaska would be sub-zero, and many people would use Alaskan Malamutes to pull them to work and school.

Grabow did some research and reached out to the International Weight Pull Association in search of an expert, and the group referred him to Lumbattis, who has been organizing weight-pulling events since 2016.

Lumbattis welcomed Grabow into his home and let him immerse himself into the world of dog-pulling. Lumbattis has three dogs he trains regularly who compete as weight-pullers, and he took Grabow on some of his training sessions to Thompson Park.

“He let me stay with him to see how he trains and what the lifestyle is like,” Grabow said.

When Grabow approached Lumbattis, Lumbattis thought his involvement in the film would be limited to behind-the-scenes.

Grabow’s film “The Year of the Dog” centers on a recovering alcoholic, played by Grabow, who adopts a stray dog and discovers he has a knack for weight pulling. Through training, the dog, named Yup’ik, helps Grabow’s character stay sober. In the weight-pulling competition at the end of the movie, there is an expert weight-puller who is judgmental of the main character’s inexperience.

Grabow said that they auditioned a couple of actors for the role, but none of them were quite right. He had Lumbattis read for the part and knew he was a perfect fit.

“He’s a complete natural,” Grabow said, “And he’s just an authentic human being. He really cares.”

Lumbattis likened memorizing his lines for the role to his time as a platoon sergeant teaching other soldiers. “You don’t want to mess up in the Army,” he said, explaining that in this situation, “I’m talking to people I’ve never seen before in my life, versus soldiers in a classroom, and I didn’t want to look stupid.”

Lumbattis’ on-screen role might have been small, but that isn’t representative of his work behind the scenes, Grabow said. “Honestly, we couldn’t have made the movie without Darwin’s help.”

And although Lumbattis admits the movie is not representative of actual dog pulling, he did what he could to help make it appear as real as possible.

For example, weight-pulling requires a “chute” for competing dogs to be held before starting the pull. Chutes are up to 10 feet wide and 35 feet long, and Lumbattis stayed up until two or three in the morning a few mornings on the five-day filming week to make sure it looked realistic. The movie was filmed in multiple locations in both Bozeman and Livingston, so it had to be rebuilt each time it moved locations.

Lumbattis also used his connections in the weight-pulling community to get some experienced pullers and their dogs to participate in the movie. One traveled over 1,500 miles from Michigan with her two Newfoundlands to the set.

Grabow said this helped the movie a lot because it “would have been way too hard and cost prohibitive” to hire and train several dogs for the movie. Lumbattis brought two of his own three dogs, Tank and Scout, down for filming.

Lumbattis, Tank and Scout weren’t the only Butte residents involved in the film, though. Fellow weight-puller Tina King, and her two dogs, Sasha and Chloe, were in the movie, as was King’s 10-year-old grandson, Michael.

King, who’s been weight-pulling for three seasons, co-founded Rocky Mountain Working Dogs of Butte, America with Lumbattis in 2020. The organization’s focus is to foster the bond between dogs and their owners, who may be looking for opportunities to get out and socialize, King said, and doesn’t focus exclusively on dog-pulling.

She and her family were cast in the film after it was brought to Grabow’s attention that King’s dog, Chloe, looked similar to Caleb, who played the film’s main dog, Yup’ik. Both dogs are black and white Siberian huskies, and because Caleb can’t pull, the film needed a dog who could both pass for him and pull weight.

“Chloe met with the movie’s dog handler from Hollywood, and he liked the way she looked and her demeanor,” King said. After that, Chloe was cast as Caleb’s ‘stunt double.’

Like Lumbattis, King got a small speaking role in the film, and Michael is in a scene but doesn’t have a speaking part.

King said she was flattered to be in the movie. “I did behind-the-stage theater work in Washington but finally made it to the big stage!” she said.

Some groups have expressed concern over the health effects of weight-pulling on the dogs involved, but Lumbattis and King stressed they take care of their dogs and said the dogs enjoy pulling. Lumbattis refers to his three dogs as his children, and emphasizes the importance of love, care and affection between humans and their dogs in the sport.

“You’d be hard pressed to find someone who treats their dogs better than Darwin,” Grabow said, adding that both King and Lumbattis take great care of their dogs, and that Lumbattis lets his dogs sleep with him, cooks them special meals, and refuses to leave them home alone, taking them everywhere with him.

Charlie Powell, Public Information Officer at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine said that while he’s never heard of a weight-pulling caused dog injury in his 34 years of working at the college, that could be because it’s “not that popular.” He thinks there is “less risk of cruelty when doing it publicly.”

Powell is also the faculty advisor of the Veterinary Law and Ethics Club at Washington State University, and said any competition with animals carries risk of injury or death but those risks can be mitigated by proper nutrition, conditioning, overall care of the animal and monitoring of the event.

He said whether or not people find certain animal sports ethical, many are legal, and he warned when animal sports get outlawed because of scrutiny, they can go underground and become more dangerous for the animal because they’re no longer being monitored.

“The role of veterinary medicine is not to determine whether or not the sport is ethical, but whether the sport is legal, and if the animals are cared for appropriately before, during and after the event.”

Grabow said “The Year of the Dog” should be available to the public within the next three or four months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.