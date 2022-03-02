Registration now live for Mile High Little League

BUTTE — Mile High Little League registration is up and going for the 2022 season. Mile High Little League offers T-ball and coach-pitch leagues for boys and girls ages 4-6. Players age 7-16, will be placed into their age-specific baseball division.

MHLL is excited about the upcoming season. First chartered with Little League in 1952, 2022 will mark Mile High’s 70th season.

To register go to milehighlittleleague.com. While registering your player please consider a volunteer role with the league. Volunteer as a coach, board member, umpire, etc.

