About 100 people turned out Tuesday for a forum on outdoor recreation and revitalization hosted by Butte-Silver Bow County officials and a team from the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal offices at Montana Technological University in Butte.

The purpose of the forum was to gather community input that will be compiled into a plan for Butte's outdoor recreation and economy that will contribute to the revitalization of the Mining City.

"It's important to have a plan for outdoor recreation and revitalization so that the residents can enjoy the resources and have a strong, healthy community," says Stephanie Bertaina, a senior policy analyst at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.

Bertaina says the forum came about through a technical assistant grant that the county applied for last year. She says the EPA's focus on the outdoor economy and recreation in rural communities can also benefit local business by encouraging visitors to partake in Butte's abundant outdoor resources.

By having a plan in place Butte will be well-positioned to attract visitors as while protecting its authentic sense of place, says Bertiana.