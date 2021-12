BUTTE — Butte Central will celebrate the 2021 football team in a luncheon at the MAC on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in the Cote Family Lobby and reception area.

All team members will be honored. Pork Chop sandwiches, chips, beverages and dessert will be served.

Families are asked to call the Butte Central Foundation office at 406-723-6706 to make reservations.

The event is open to the public and Maroons boosters are invited to attend.

For additional information please call Don Peoples at 406-723-6706.

