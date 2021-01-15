Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball routs Townsend

The Trojans (2-1) jumped on the Bulldogs early and never looked back on their way to a 57-35 road victory Friday night.

Whitehall raced out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and took a 32-11 lead into halftime. Townsend was able to make a little run during the third quarter but it never recovered from the early deficit.

"When you go up 32-11, it gives you freedom to work on some things," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis. "I think that was also the problem, though (during the second half). We came out too relaxed. Townsend came out and went on a run. We were able to keep it under wraps for a little bit. We never went on a real run of our own to go back and extend."

The Trojans used a balanced scoring attack with their offense moving efficiently through the post, something Davis and his squad wanted to improve upon.

"Our post scored 26 points, and that's something we've been trying to really work on," Davis said. "This week we wanted to feature the post and getting them caught up to speed with what we're trying to do in our offense. They did a great job of producing today which was awesome to see."