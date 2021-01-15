Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball routs Townsend

The Trojans (2-1) jumped on the Bulldogs early and never looked back on their way to a 57-35 road victory Friday night.
Whitehall raced out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and took a 32-11 lead into halftime. Townsend was able to make a little run during the third quarter but it never recovered from the early deficit.
"When you go up 32-11, it gives you freedom to work on some things," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis. "I think that was also the problem, though (during the second half). We came out too relaxed. Townsend came out and went on a run. We were able to keep it under wraps for a little bit. We never went on a real run of our own to go back and extend."
The Trojans used a balanced scoring attack with their offense moving efficiently through the post, something Davis and his squad wanted to improve upon.
"Our post scored 26 points, and that's something we've been trying to really work on," Davis said. "This week we wanted to feature the post and getting them caught up to speed with what we're trying to do in our offense. They did a great job of producing today which was awesome to see."
Jada Clarkson led the Trojans with 13 points, Maxine Hoagland had 12, Brynna Wolfe scored nine and Jacy Johnson managed 7. The Bulldogs were paced by Kadyn Braaten's 11 points and Trinity Wilson's nine. Charlotte Watson chipped in with 7.
The Trojans are back at it Saturday hosting Missoula Loyola. Tip is at 4 p.m.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Townsend 52, Whitehall 49: TOWNSEND — Ryan Racht compiled 16 points, and Gavin Vandenacre and Aaron Geisser chipped in with 13 apiece as Townsend held off Whitehall. Kenzie Hugulet and Brendan Wagner each had 12 points for the Trojans.
Harrison 52, Ennis 49: HARRISON — Ian Swanson led the Mustangs with 16 points, Brand Ostler had 13 and Jarrett Jenkins managed 10, but it wasn't enough as Ennis was edged by Harrison. Wildcats' Joe Cima led all scorers with 29 points. It was Ennis' first game back after missing its first two games of the season due to COVID-19.
Philipsburg 40, Drummond 35: PHILIPSBURG — Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher combined for 27 of the Prospectors' 40 points, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively. Sydney Philips and Deana Parke scored 11 points apiece for the Trojans, who outscored Philipsburg 11-5 in the fourth quarter to make things interesting. But the Prospectors prevailed.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg 60, Drummond 50: DRUMMOND — Kade Cutler poured in 21 points to lead all scorers and the Prospectors got a road win over the Trojans. Mayson Palen and Kai O'Donnell scored nine points apiece for Philipsburg. Ethan Parke led Drummond with 18 points.
Wrestling
Jefferson 39, Cascade 18
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, p. Bailey Jones, Cascade, 0:41. 126: Dayton Brown, Jefferson, p. Lily Grismer, Cascade, 5:40. 132: Preston Hastings, Cascade, p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 2:50. 145: John Armstrong, Jefferson, p. Colby Crowell, Cascade, 0:39. 152: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, p. Lindsey Faldziusk, Cascade, 0:48. 160: Eli Schnider, Cascade, forf. 170: Conner Sawyer, Cascade, p. Miles Dodge, Jefferson, 0:27. 205: Braedan Jones, Jefferson, p. Brent Ethridge, Cascade, 0:53. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, Jefferson dec. Codey Crowell, Cascade, 6-5.
Jefferson 45, Deer Lodge 6
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, forf. 126: Dayton Brown, Jefferson, forf. 138: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, p. Jordyn Beeson, Deer Lodge, 0:33. 145: John Armstrong, Jefferson, forf. 152: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, forf. 170: Conner Hansen, Deer Lodge, p. Miles Dodge, Jefferson, 3:32. 205: Braeden Jones, Jefferson, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, dec. Tucker Smith, Deer Lodge, 7-1