Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball rolls past Townsend on senior night

Brynna Wolfe scored 12 points and Whitehall blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 56-24 romp over Townsend.
"It was a little ragged the first half, but we settled down and finally hit some shots in the second half, and pulled away from there," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis.
Jada Clarkson and Maxine Hoagland added nine apiece for the Trojans, who outscored the Bulldogs 34-10 after intermission. Kadyn Braaten scored nine for Townsend.
"Not going to complain about (the defense)," Davis said. "We just need to clean up the offensive end. We're missing a lot of layups, a lot of free throws and we're going to need those to be able to beat some of the better teams when it comes to districts and divisionals."
Meagan Johnson and Lindsay Briggs scored eight points apiece and Jacy Johnson had five for Whitehall's balanced scoring attack.
"I think everybody scored except for one, and it looks like we had a lot of people scoring 5-8 points," Davis said. "So that always makes things easier when everybody chips in."
The Trojans wrap up their season at Three Forks on Saturday.
Also Tuesday:
Boys basketball
Butte 59, Helena 50: The Bulldogs recovered from a sluggish start and rallied to an overtime win over the Bengals. Butte was in a 14-6 hole after the first quarter but kept chipping away the rest of the game. In overtime the Bulldogs tightened the screws on defense and finished the game on a 14-5 run for the win on senior night. Jake Olson had 21 points and Billy Kelly managed 16 to lead Butte.
Butte Central 58, Livingston 42: — Dougie Peoples pumped in 20 points, Bryson Sestrich added 19 and the Maroons tallied their fourth consecutive victory with a home win over Livingston.
West Yellowstone 74, Lima 47: LIMA — Blake Loomis poured in 34 points, Taylor Hales scored 15 and the Wolverines took care of Lima in the first round of the 11-12C district tournament. Walker Nygren had 23 points and Peyton Haws managed 17 for the Bears, who played the entire season with just five players.
Philipsburg 63, Lincoln 24: PHILIPSBURG — Kade Cutler scored 18 points, Preston Metesh added 13 and Andrew Tallon chipped in with 12 as Philipsburg had no trouble dispatching Lincoln in a first-round 13C district tournament game. Andrew Brown scored 10 for the Lynx.
Deer Lodge 70, East Helena 40: DEER LODGE — Ozzie King paved the way with 21 points and Bradley Freeman backed him with 13 as No. 8 Deer Lodge won every quarter and toppled East Helena. Hunter Steinbach added 12 for the Wardens, who led 36-20 at intermission. Colter Charlesworth scored 19 and Kaeden Sager 11 for the Vigilantes.
Townsend 50, Whitehall 40: WHITEHALL — Gavin Vandenacre was high scorer with 15 points, Ryan Racht added 13 and Trey Hoveland 10 as Townsend pulled away late for a win over Whitehall. The Bulldogs led by three entering the fourth quarter. Flint Smith scored 12 and Hayden Hoagland nine for the Trojans.
Anaconda 66, Jefferson 39: ANACONDA — Eli Saltenberger continued his stellar play with 20 points and the Copperheads routed the Panthers. Landon Hurley had 13 points and Braedon Sawyer tallied 11 for Anaconda. Trent McMaster led Jefferson with 10 points.
Dillon 68, Corvallis 36: DILLON — Top-ranked Dillon bolted to a 27-point halftime lead and put five players in double figures in dumping Corvallis. Jace Fitzgerald led the Beavers with 14 points, followed by Cole Truman, Jonathan Kirkley and Callahan Coffman with 12 apiece and Connor Curnow with 10. Tanner Jessop topped the Blue Devils with 14.
Girls basketball
Lone Peak 43, Lima 33: LONE PEAK — Ivy Hicks led three players in double figures and Lone Peak had too much balance for Lima in an 11-12C district play-in victory. Kate King had 11 and Maddie Cone 10 for the Big Horns, who led by nine at halftime. Gracie Bravo led all scorers with 19 points for the Bears.
Philipsburg 55, Lincoln 7: PHILIPSBURG — Reece Pitcher scored 14 points, Asha Comings added 13 and Philipsburg bolted to a 19-0 first-quarter lead en route to dropping Lincoln in a first-round 13C district tournament game. Nine players scored for the Prospectors, who led 30-1 at halftime.
Jefferson 58, Anaconda 45: BOULDER — Rachel Van Blaricom topped all scorers with 23 points and Dakota Edmiston had a strong night with 16 as Jefferson upended No. 8 Anaconda on the strength of a 19-8 third quarter. Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Makena Patrick paced the Copperheads with 11 points apiece, and Megan Reich added nine.
Dillon 49, Corvallis 33: DILLON — Lauryn Peterson popped in 13 points and Ainsley Shipman helped with 11 as Dillon broke from a one-point lead after three quarters to down Corvallis. Madalen Shipman chipped in with nine for the Beavers, who outscored the Blue Devils 20-5 in the final eight minutes. Madeline Gilder led Corvallis with 10 points.