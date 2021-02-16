Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball rolls past Townsend on senior night

Brynna Wolfe scored 12 points and Whitehall blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 56-24 romp over Townsend.

"It was a little ragged the first half, but we settled down and finally hit some shots in the second half, and pulled away from there," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis.

Jada Clarkson and Maxine Hoagland added nine apiece for the Trojans, who outscored the Bulldogs 34-10 after intermission. Kadyn Braaten scored nine for Townsend.

"Not going to complain about (the defense)," Davis said. "We just need to clean up the offensive end. We're missing a lot of layups, a lot of free throws and we're going to need those to be able to beat some of the better teams when it comes to districts and divisionals."

Meagan Johnson and Lindsay Briggs scored eight points apiece and Jacy Johnson had five for Whitehall's balanced scoring attack.

"I think everybody scored except for one, and it looks like we had a lot of people scoring 5-8 points," Davis said. "So that always makes things easier when everybody chips in."

The Trojans wrap up their season at Three Forks on Saturday.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball