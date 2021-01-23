Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball hands Anaconda 1st loss of season

Thanks to huge nights from Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe, the Whitehall girls basketball team handed the No. 3 Copperheads (5-1) their first loss of the season.

"They did a great job," said Trojans coach Mecklen Davis. "Last week we kind of got run out of the gym by Loyola. Anaconda runs similar defenses, so we learned from our mistakes we made last week. The girls really hammered in our systems and our plays. We just really worked hard this week on being able to execute our offensive plays against the zone and man-to-man defenses. The girls did a great job of reading the zone, executing the plays and being able to score."

And execute they certainly did. Clarkson finished with 34 points to lead all scorers. Brynna Wolfe scored 17 points, Meagan Johnson had five, and Maxine Hoagland and Kendra Klapan notched four points apiece.

The Trojans' (5-2) signature win comes less than 24 hours after taking down a solid Jefferson team Friday night. This type of consistency will be critical down the stretch of the regular season.