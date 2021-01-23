Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball hands Anaconda 1st loss of season

Thanks to huge nights from Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe, the Whitehall girls basketball team handed the No. 3 Copperheads (5-1) their first loss of the season.
"They did a great job," said Trojans coach Mecklen Davis. "Last week we kind of got run out of the gym by Loyola. Anaconda runs similar defenses, so we learned from our mistakes we made last week. The girls really hammered in our systems and our plays. We just really worked hard this week on being able to execute our offensive plays against the zone and man-to-man defenses. The girls did a great job of reading the zone, executing the plays and being able to score."
And execute they certainly did. Clarkson finished with 34 points to lead all scorers. Brynna Wolfe scored 17 points, Meagan Johnson had five, and Maxine Hoagland and Kendra Klapan notched four points apiece.
The Trojans' (5-2) signature win comes less than 24 hours after taking down a solid Jefferson team Friday night. This type of consistency will be critical down the stretch of the regular season.
"That was something we wanted to work on," Davis said. "Last week we had a good game against Townsend, and then we came out and didn't play well the next night against Loyola. And so that was something we really wanted to work on this week, especially knowing that the next three or four weekends we're playing Friday-Saturday. We wanted to make sure we came out and that we were consistent last night, and then tonight we were able to be consistent again."
After allowing 21 points in the first quarter, the Trojans were able to get their sea legs under them and go on a 19-4 run during the second quarter to take control of the game.
"Our defense really spurred our offense like it usually does."
Anaconda wouldn't go quietly. The Copperheads came out firing after halftime, but Whitehall stayed composed and closed the game out strong with a 20-point fourth quarter.
"When they did come back we were able to weather that storm," Davis said. "The girls know each other really well. I've known coach Saltenberger; he's an excellent coach. I've been able to work with him and been able to train the girls in Anaconda a long time ago. So it was good to see how far they've come since I worked with them in middle school, and it was good to get a win against such a solid and disciplined team. They're a state contender. It's Anaconda; they're never going to quit."
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Butte Central 70, Stevensville 32: STEVENSVILLE — Dougie Peoples had the hot hand with 31 points and Kyle Holter chipped in with 10 to lead Butte Central past Stevensville. The Maroons, who had 11 players score, led by 20 points at halftime and raced away with a 27-9 third quarter. Gus Turner led the Yellowjackets with 15 points.
Dillon 76, Corvallis 43: DILLON — Jonathan Kirkley led with 14 points, Jace Fitzgerald added 12 and Connor Curnow had 11 to lift top-ranked Dillon to a pasting of Corvallis. The Beavers, who jumped to a 22-0 first-quarter lead, received nine points each from Cole Truman and Callahan Hoffman. Donovan Potter scored eight points and Luke Wolsky seven for the Blue Devils.
Ennis 66, Lima 26: LIMA — Ian Swanson scored 16 points and Ennis received scoring contributions from 10 players in a romp over Lima. Jarrett Jenkins and Brand Ostler scored nine apiece for the Mustangs, who bolted to a 28-5 first-quarter lead. Walker Nguyen scored 12 for the Bears.
Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 36: — Michael Romney scored 31 points, including a school-record 17 free throws made, as Lone Peak triumphed 54-46 at Sheridan. Lone Peak's previous school record for made free throws in a game was 15 by Trevor House. Lone Peak got off to a hot start and led 38-16 at halftime. Sheridan's top scorer was Cade Cathey with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Florence 65, Deer Lodge 32: DEER LODGE — Kylie Kovatch paved the way with 18 points to lead Florence-Carlton past Deer Lodge. The Falcons led 18-5 after one quarter and built it steadily from there. Taryn Lamb scored 12 points and Makenzi Meagher nine for the Wardens.
Ennis 56, Lima 35: LIMA — Jenna Snider pumped in 21 points, Landri Paladichuk had 14 and Ennis dismantled Lima. Gacie Bravo paced the Bears with 13 points.
Lone Peak 44, Sheridan 33: SHERIDAN — Ivy Hhicks dropped in 11 points, Maddie Cone had six and Lone Peak beat Sheridan. Faith Larsen led all scorers with 15 points for the Panthers.
Jefferson 54, Manhattan 42: BOULDER — Dakota Edmiston pumped in 24 points and Rachel Van Blaricom did her share with 13 to power Jefferson past Manhattan. The Panthers trailed by a point after one quarter but regrouped for an eight-point halftime lead. Olleca Severson scored 12 points and her sister Madeline Severson added nine for the Tigers.
Dillon 36, Corvallis 18: CORVALLIS — The Beavers overcame not scoring a point in the second quarter to defeat Corvallis. Lauryn Petersen led all scorers with 18 points and Ainsley Shipman tallied 11. Madeline Glider and Katelyn Behner had five points apiece for the Blue Devils.
Wrestling
Jefferson 51, Manhattan 6
103: Dominick Davis, Jefferson, forf. 113: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, forf. 132: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, forf. 138: Colman Thornton, Jefferson, forf. 145: John Armstrong, Jefferson, p. Luke Meeker, Manhattan, 1:03. 152: Keaton Poulson, Jefferson, forf. 160: Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan, forf. 182: Braeden Jones, Jefferson, p. Sage Ellison, Manhattan, 1:55. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, dec. Mathias Holen, Manhattan, 6-4.
Jefferson 45, Conrad 15
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, dec. Logan Van Dyke, Conrad, 3-2. 113: Dominick Davis, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, forf. 132: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, forf. 138: Roper Mycke, Conrad, p. Colman Thornton, Jefferson, 3:25. 145: Brady Barnhill, Conrad, dec. John Armstrong, Jefferson, 6-2. 152: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, p. Trysten Robertson, Conrad, 0:58. 160: Kaden Johnson, Jefferson, p. Bridger Gouehenour, Conrad, 3:46. 182: Braeden Jones, Jefferson, forf. 205: Bryce Lohman, Conrad, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, forf.