Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball defeats Colstrip, advances to Southern B semifinals

Brynna Wolfe had a huge day with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists as Whitehall continued its late-season surge with a 53-50 upset of No. 2 Colstrip in a first-round Southern B game in Billings.

"(Wolfe) played really hard," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis. "She played really well. Four steals from a triple-double, and she's been doing that all year, right? Jada (Clarkson) got in some foul trouble, but the minutes she was able to play, she was able to work out."

Lindsay Briggs also stepped up with six points and 11 rebounds.

"Everyone played their role and we got out of there with a good little win," Davis said.

Wolfe was 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. Clarkson backed with 13 points for the Trojans in a game that was tied after three quarters.

Canzas Hisbadhorse and Madison Big Back led the Fillies with 11 points apiece, and Addie Casterline added 14 rebounds.

Up next for the Trojans is Columbus on Friday with a state tournament berth on the line.

Also Wednesday: