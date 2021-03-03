Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball defeats Colstrip, advances to Southern B semifinals

Brynna Wolfe had a huge day with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists as Whitehall continued its late-season surge with a 53-50 upset of No. 2 Colstrip in a first-round Southern B game in Billings.
"(Wolfe) played really hard," said Whitehall coach Mecklen Davis. "She played really well. Four steals from a triple-double, and she's been doing that all year, right? Jada (Clarkson) got in some foul trouble, but the minutes she was able to play, she was able to work out."
Lindsay Briggs also stepped up with six points and 11 rebounds.
"Everyone played their role and we got out of there with a good little win," Davis said.
Wolfe was 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. Clarkson backed with 13 points for the Trojans in a game that was tied after three quarters.
Canzas Hisbadhorse and Madison Big Back led the Fillies with 11 points apiece, and Addie Casterline added 14 rebounds.
Up next for the Trojans is Columbus on Friday with a state tournament berth on the line.
Also Wednesday:
Eureka 44, Deer Lodge 29: EUREKA — Kyle Bohne scored 14 points and Rhianna Hawkins chipped in with 11 as Eureka started Western B divisional play on the right foot with a triumph over Deer Lodge. The Lions trailed by six points after one quarter but regrouped to take a 27-22 halftime lead. Taryn Lamb scored 10 and Courtney Boese nine for the Wardens.
Columbus 53, Jefferson 34: BILLINGS — Sawyer Wiggs led three players in double figures with 17 points and chalked up four steals as Columbus opened Southern B tournament play with an impressive romp over Jefferson. Payton West scored 14 points and Brooklyn Wyllie provide 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who used a 19-2 second-quarter run to break away from a tie after one quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 17 points, but no other player scored more than five.
Anaconda 62, St. Ignatius 32: EUREKA — Alyssa Peterson scored 14 points, Makena Patrick added 11 and Anaconda put nine players in the scoring column in pulverizing St. Ignatius to open its Western B tournament aspirations. Mia Sullivan-Sanders, Sami Johnson and Maniyah Lunceford all had eight apiece for the Copperheads, who led by 13 after one quarter and blew it open in the second half. Kooper Page scored nine for Mission.